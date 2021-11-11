Pharmacovigilance Market Size, Share, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing incidence of drug toxicity and ADR (adverse drug reactions) are stimulating the market demand.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study on the Pharmacovigilance market aims at leveraging the insights and perspectives derived on the basis of both qualitative and quantitative data evaluations for the forecast period, 2020-2027. The market intelligence reports on Pharmacovigilance market dives deep into aspects including but not limited to the market size, growth and share across different regions to keep the stakeholders and business owners informed and help them make a wise business decision.

The market for pharmacovigilance is experiencing rapid growth attributed to a rise in application for spontaneous reporting, electronic health record (HER) mining, cohort event monitoring, and intensified adverse drug reaction (ADR) reporting, among others. The pharmacovigilance primarily emphasizes on on ADR (adverse drug reactions) and cases of drug toxicity. According to the statistic released by WHO, about 5.0% of hospitalized patients in the developed nations are admitted into the hospital due to adverse drug reactions, and 6.0% to 10% of in-patients are anticipated to observe a severe adverse reaction for the duration of hospitalization.

The Global Pharmacovigilance Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold. The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

ArisGlobal, Accenture, Cognizant, Capgemini, IBM Corporation, IQVIA, BoClinica Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Linical Accelovance, and ITClinical, among others.

Further Key points

In December 2019, UCB and Accenture made an announcement about signing of a partnership agreement to build a safety solution on INTIENT™ pharmacovigilance, by Accenture, to accelerate patient safety case reports’ processing. The agreement is intended to help UCB in discovering the influence of existing treatments on patient’s safety and therefore managing the novel drugs’ risk in a better way.

Spontaneous reporting is a crucial type in pharmacovigilance by providing information from real clinical settings in the course of a drug’s life. Physicians and many other healthcare specialists contribute immensely to improving public health by supposed adverse drug reactions’ reporting.

Several firms support in-house reporting management to healthcare authorities, as in-house reporting is possibly the major contact entity for any kind of in and out deliberation.

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Pharmacovigilance market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The report classifies the global Pharmacovigilance market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Pharmacovigilance Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Pharmacovigilance in this industry vertical?

Emergen Research has segmented the global pharmacovigilance on the basis of type, service provider, clinical trial phase, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Spontaneous Reporting

Intensified Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) Reporting

Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

Cohort Event Monitoring

Electronic Health Record (HER) Mining

Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

In-House

Contract Outsourcing

Clinical Trial Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pre-Clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Research Organizations

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Pharmacovigilance Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Pharmacovigilance Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing prevalence of adverse drug reactions and toxicity

4.2.2.2. Rise in drug consumption and development rates

4.2.2.3. Growing trend towards outsourcing pharmacovigilance

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Dearth of skilled professionals

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Pharmacovigilance Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Spontaneous Reporting

5.1.2. Intensified Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) Reporting

5.1.3. Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

5.1.4. Cohort Event Monitoring

5.1.5. Electronic Health Record (EHR) Mining

Continued…!

