Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market Size – USD 1,227.5 Million in 2019, DBS Systems Market Growth – CAGR of 8.1%, DBS Devices Market Trends

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research on the Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems market applies both qualitative and quantitative data analysis to present an overview of the future adjacencies around the Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems industry for the forecast period, 2020-2027.

In the United States, more than 60,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease each year, with approximately 10 million people presently living with Parkinson’s disease globally. High prevalence of such diseases among elderly coupled with rising geriatric population are fuelling up the demand for the deep brain stimulation systems worldwide. In addition, increasing incidences associated with depression, essential tremor and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) are further multiplying the demand of deep brain stimulation systems in the industry.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Abbott, Medtronic, Aleva Neurotherapeutics, NeuroPace, Cyberonics, Boston Scientific Corporation and Fisher Wallace among other companies

Further Key Findings

Dual channel deep brain stimulation systems product segment accounted for the largest market share of around 57.8%, owing to use of advanced technology and safety features like painless management and wireless recharge to reduce tremors associated with Parkinson’s disease

Due to increase in occurrence unconscious body movements especially in the geriatric population across the globe, Parkinson’s disease application segment of the deep brain stimulation systems dominated the market with market share of approximately 39.7%

Approximately, 930,000 people in total are expected to be suffering from the Parkinson’s disease in the United States by the end of 2020. Thus, the demand for deep brain stimulation systems is set to increase significantly in the coming years with advanced features to minimise the tremors accompanying the disease

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

Emergen Research have segmented Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market on the basis of product, application, end use and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Dual Channel

Single Channel

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Fluid Replacement

Parkinson’s Disease

Pain Management

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Epilepsy

Essential Tremor

Depression

Dystonia

Other

