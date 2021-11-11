Boise State University Basketball Tipped-Off November 9th with Local Health Company Sponsor, Microbe Formulas

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Microbe Formulas Will Continue Supporting BSU Athletics Throughout the 2021–2022 Basketball Season

This partnership with BSU has been beneficial for both parties: we have continued to drive community awareness of our brand, while rallying around the athletics teams that we know and love.” — Shawnda Huffman

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local health company and premium sponsor of Boise State University Athletics, Microbe Formulas, will support BSU men’s basketball this winter. The basketball season tipped-off on Tuesday, November 9th in ExtraMile Arena, where the Broncos secured the win against Utah Valley University (76–56).

This is Microbe Formulas’ first year as a premium partner for Boise State University Athletics. Microbe’s basketball sponsorship will include different giveaways and promotional booths similar to their sponsorship throughout BSU’s football season.

Microbe’s appearances in the BSU Ford Fan Zone were a huge success during football season as Microbe team members gave away over 400 co-branded Microbe and BSU t-shirts to fans. In addition, Microbe teamed up with local companies — like D1 Training, Rush Bowls, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and more — to further show strong community involvement by facilitating giveaways to football fans who entered.

Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for Microbe, says, “This partnership with BSU has been beneficial for both parties: we have continued to drive community awareness of our brand, while rallying around the athletics teams that we know and love. We are excited to continue this partnership through basketball season.”

When being interviewed, Cody Gougler, Senior Associate Athletic Director for BSU, shares, “When we talk about having partners here at Boise State Athletics, one thing that is very important to us is that we are involved in our community. Microbe Formulas is invested in that same mission. And beyond that, putting people first is one of their main core values, which is very important to us within the Bronco family.”

Broncos basketball will play their next home game on November 18th at 12:00 PM.

To see how the Microbe and BSU partnership is going so far, watch the football fan zone highlight video here.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting ener gy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

For additional information, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.