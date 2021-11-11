CHESSA Announces Speaker Lineup, Sponsors for Solar Focus 2021

Solar Focus 2021 will include conversations lead by solar industry pioneers

Chesapeake Solar and Storage Association presents Solar Focus, taking place online with in-person opportunities in Richmond, Annapolis, and Washington, DC.

UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chesapeake Solar and Storage Association (CHESSA) presents Solar Focus, taking place online with in-person opportunities in Richmond, VA, Annapolis, MD, and Washington, DC. Solar Focus is an annual conference bringing all CHESSA’s stakeholders together to discuss the future of the industry as it rebuilds post-COVID and beyond. The event will take place virtually November 15-16, with in-person networking opportunities happening November 16-18.

“Solar Focus is the region’s premier solar education and networking event. We’re proud to have developed an event that has something for everyone – online education sessions, virtual networking and a virtual expo hall, and in-person happy hours,” said Jason Sorter, Executive Director of CHESSA. “As new Executive Director, this is my first chance to connect with many companies in the region, and I’m so excited to discuss the ways we can further grow our industry.”

Solar Focus will bring together solar pioneers and industry advocates discussing topics that are shaping the regional field today. These include the implementation of Solar Automated Permit Processing (SolarAPP+), Community Solar, Acting on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Solar+ Storage Sector, and Battery Storage: Opportunities and Barriers for Deployment in the Region. These education sessions are possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors and expert panelists.

This year’s event is supported by industry leaders, including Arcadia. Arcadia’s VP & GM of Energy Services, Joel Gamoran, notes that, “At Arcadia, we believe community solar programs should be available to every American. This is the only way to provide equal access to the environmental and economic benefits of clean energy. As part of our collaboration with the exceptional professionals and business represented in the CHESSA network, we are thrilled to sponsor this year's Solar Focus conference in order to continue expanding access to solar and energy storage in the Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC markets.”

Alongside panel discussions, CHESSA is grateful to welcome keynote speakers including Suzanne Leta, the Head of Policy and Strategy at SunPower, and Kelly Speakes-Backman, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy and Acting Assistant Secretary at the U.S. Department of Energy. Arcadia will be leading a fireside chat focusing on the non-financial drivers for tax equity investors, new types of investors that are emerging, and how to attract them to the distributed generation and renewables market. This will also include a discussion on lessons from other markets that developers and policymakers can embrace for projects in the DMV area and upcoming challenges and opportunities in securing investment.

Solar Focus attendees will be able to draw ideas and inspiration from one another throughout the conference by utilizing both virtual and in-person networking opportunities. Throughout the conference, attendees will be able to join virtual networking rooms of their choice or meet one-on-one with other attendees to make the most of their time at Solar Focus and to meet others involved in the solar industry. On top of these opportunities, CHESSA is hosting three happy hour networking events across the DMV area, located in Annapolis, MD, Richmond, VA, and Washington, DC.

About CHESSA:

CHESSA members are involved in every facet of the solar industry. Our members design, sell, integrate, install, maintain, and finance solar energy equipment for residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional customers throughout the region. Among our ranks are the accountants, attorneys, builders, architects, electricians, plumbers, developers and consultants who together form the foundation of solar. CHESSA represents sole proprietors and publicly traded companies alike, and drives value to the residential, commercial, industrial, community and utility scale sectors.

