Sugar Substitutes Industry Trends Include Development Of Innovative Processes In Fermentation As Per The Business Research Company's Sugar Substitutes Global Market Report 2021

This report describes and evaluates the global sugar substitutes market. It covers three five-year periods, including 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, 2020-2025 forecast period and 2025-2030 a further forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the sugar substitutes market, the development of the fermentation process is a key trend gaining popularity in the sugar substitutes market. The fermentation process is increasingly being used to develop sugar substitute products from the stevia plant. Fermentation is being used by scientists as a unique method for making Rebaudioside M (Reb-M) to sustain the purity and sweetness of sugarcane in natural sugar substitutes similar to regular sugar.

For instance, in 2020, Amyris, a US-based biotechnology company adopted the fermentation method to expand their non-sugar sweetener products and developed zero-calorie sweeteners with a similar taste to regular sugar. The new method allows Amyris to make higher purity, higher quantity, and low-cost sustainable sugar with the best taste.



The main types of sugar substitutes are high-intensity sugar substitutes, low-intensity sugar substitutes, and high fructose syrup. High-intensity sugar substitutes are sweeteners with greater intensity of sweetness compared to regular sugar. High-intensity sugar substitutes are used as sweeteners in food in low quantity and contribute few calories. High-intensity sugar substitutes come in different forms including aspartame, sucralose, neotame, acesulfame, potassium, and advantame. The origin of sugar substitutes is from natural and artificial sources and is available in solid and liquid forms. Sugar substitutes are used in food, beverages, nutrition and supplements, pharmaceuticals, animal feeds, and personal care.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Sugar Substitutes Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (High Intensity, Low Intensity, High Fructose Syrup), By Source (Natural Synthetic), By Origin (Natural, Artificial), By Form (Solid, Liquid), By Application (Food, Beverages, Nutrition And Health Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Personal Care), COVID-19 Growth And Change cover major sugar substitutes companies, sugar substitutes market share by company, sugar substitutes manufacturers, sugar substitutes market size, and sugar substitutes market forecasts. The report also covers the global sugar substitutes market and its segments.

Request for a sample of the global sugar substitutes market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5427&type=smp

The sugar substitutes market consists of sales of sugar substitute products by entities (organization, sole traders, and partnerships) that are chemical or plant-based substances used in food and drinks as additives to enhance sweet flavor. Sugar substitutes provide health benefits due to low calories and can be consumed in a variety of ranges including stevia, aspartame, maltitol, neotame, and others. Sugar substitutes are used in breakfast cereals, pudding, tea, and other sweet beverages.

The global sugar substitute market is expected to grow from $17.57 billion in 2020 to $19.00 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth of the sugar substitutes market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The sugar substitutes market is expected to reach $23.96 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

In December 2020, Tate & Lyle, a UK-based company that provides food and beverage ingredients and solutions acquired Sweet Green Fields (SGF) for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Tate & Lyle will expand its portfolio for stevia products and will gain a fully integrated stevia supply chain, including leaf sourcing, leaf varietal development, established agricultural programs, and cost-effective manufacturing. Sweet Green Fields (SGF) is a US-based company that provides sugar substitute products.

Major players in the sugar substitutes market are DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle, Cargill Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, PureCircle Ltd, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., JK Sucralose Inc., Stevia Corp., Sweetly Stevia, Kerry Group, Biosweet Ventures, Shandong Aojing Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Sunrise Nutrachem Group Co.Ltd, and Hunan Nutramax Inc.

North America was the largest region in the sugar substitutes market in 2020. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sugar substitutes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Sugar Substitutes Global Market Report 2021 – COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives an in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Natural Sweeteners Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Stevia, Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Erythritol, Sweet Proteins), By Application (Bakery Goods, Sweet Spreads, Confectionery And Chewing Gums, Beverages, Dairy Products), By End-User (Food And Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Direct Sales), COVID-19 Growth And Change

Sugar And Confectionery Products Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Sugar, Confectionery Product), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

Milk Substitutes (Non Dairy Milk) Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Soy Milk, Almond Milk, Rice Milk), By Application (Food, Beverages), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail Stores), By Formulation (Plain-Sweetened, Plain-Unsweetened, Flavored-Sweetened), COVID-19 Growth And Change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/