$20,000 Available for Scholarships to National Child Nutrition Conference
ROUND ROCK, TX, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 36 years the National Child Nutrition Conference for CACFP, Afterschool, and Summer Meals child nutrition programs has offered unparalleled training, education, and networking opportunities for the child nutrition community. Attendees will be able to choose from over 70 workshops and training programs, network with colleagues from across the country, participate in roundtable discussions with colleagues from their region, and be able to visit with exhibitors to learn about products, services, and resources available to assist their work in the CACFP. This year the annual conference will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana April 18 – 22, 2022.
Fifteen scholarship opportunities are available from the National CACFP Sponsors Association. Each scholarship will include conference registration, four (4) nights lodging at the conference hotel, and up to $300.00 toward transportation costs. If you work for any of the following organizations operating the CACFP or SFSP you are eligible to apply for scholarships: CACFP Sponsors, Tribal Nations, Head Start, Food Banks, At-Risk/Afterschool, Summer Food Program, Child Care Centers and Home Providers, and School Districts.
The deadline to apply is January 10, 2022. Please visit our website at www.cacfp.org/conference/conference-2022-scholarships/ for more information or to apply.
Don't miss the opportunity to join over 1,200 members of the child nutrition community for an incredible few days of training. Since 1986 the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) is the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). We provide education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. We strive to improve communication between families, caregivers, sponsors, and their supervising government agencies.
