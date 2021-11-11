AGC Georgia Partners with Brasfield & Gorrie to Host Skills Challenge for Metro Atlanta High School Students
High school construction students compete in a variety of competitions at Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy
Our team is proud to be the host contractor for this inaugural metro Atlanta event with the support of many industry firms that are serving as sponsors.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) is partnering with Brasfield & Gorrie to host construction students from nine-area high schools for the Metro Atlanta Workforce Development Alliance Skills Challenge. The competitions will be held on Nov. 16, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy (114 Windy Hill Rd., Marietta, Ga.). This event is one of seven regional events held throughout the state.
— Chris Britton, Regional President of Brasfield & Gorrie
Competitions at this Skills Challenge will be held in the following categories: blueprint reading, carpentry, electrical, fine furniture/woodworking, HVACR, masonry, plumbing and welding.
“Our team is proud to be the host contractor for this inaugural metro Atlanta event with the support of many industry firms that are serving as sponsors,” said Chris Britton, regional president of Brasfield & Gorrie. “Beyond inspiring the competitors, we hope to educate students on the numerous career path opportunities available to them in the construction industry.”
In addition to over 50 competitors who will participate in this event, another 100 students will attend as observers to learn the process in hopes of competing in future years. Local industry companies provide volunteer judges for each of the skills competitions, as well as volunteers who offer hands-on activities for student observers. These activities help students become more familiar with specific construction trades.
“AGC Georgia is partnering with regional contractors to host Skills Challenges in seven cities around the state,” said AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham. “This series provides an opportunity for high school students to showcase what they’ve learned in the classroom and apply it through competition. It’s rewarding to have competitors’ parents, their construction teachers and school counselors, as well as academic and community leaders attend to see all the excitement surrounding today’s construction industry.”
Students from the following construction programs plan to compete in the Metro Atlanta Skills Challenge: Adairsville High School, Allatoona High School, Atlanta College and Career Academy, Cass High School, Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy, Fulton County College & Career Academy, Marietta High School, North Cobb High School and Roswell High School.
This event also prepares students who go on to compete in the regional SkillsUSA event in January. Winners of that regional event will participate in the state SkillsUSA competition in late February at the Georgia World Congress Center.
For more information about Skills Challenges, please visit www.agcga.org/skills.
