Pipette Tips Market size worth $ 1,827.60 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.27% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The pipette tips are used in the research purpose for faster and accurate transfer of the research sample for conducting any experiment. Thus, increasing focus on boosting research to improve patient health is driving the market research.

Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Pipette Tips Market" By Category Type (Electronic Pipette Tips, Manual Pipette Tips, Automated Pipette Tips), By Application (Pharmaceutical Laboratories, Biotech Laboratories), By Compound & Solution (Aqueous Solution, Viscous Solution, Volatile Compounds), By Filter Type (non-filtered pipette tips and Filtered pipette tips), By Channel Format (Single Channel and Multi-Channel), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Pipette Tips Market size was valued at USD 962.62 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,827.60 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.27% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Pipette Tips Market Overview

The pipette tips are used in the research purpose for faster and accurate transfer of the research sample for conducting any experiment. Thus, increasing focus on boosting research to improve patient health is driving the market research. The number of diagnostic testing and screening was increased in 2020, due to hampered manufacturing and distribution channels. Also, restrictions in the trade limiting the imports and exports resulted in a shortage of pipette tips. The pipette tips are disposable to prevent cross-contamination, thus reusing them is not possible. Thus, for efficient screening of large volumes in the COVID times, increasing the production capacity of the pipette tips was observed, which drives the market growth.

Growing awareness of the population towards clean labeled and contamination-free products is boosting food testing, which in turn, pushes the demand for pipette tips. Growing consumption of processed and packaged food in the developed nations with shifting consumption towards convenience food by the developing and emerging economies is favoring the market growth. The pipette tips are increasingly used across the research and development application, however, with the growing volume of the samples for analysis, the manual pipettes are getting replaced by automated pipettes. Several disadvantages associated with the manual pipette have pushed the demand for the automated pipette system. The ongoing trend of miniaturization of medical devices and equipment allows laboratories to lower the cost of reagents and samples. Thus, there is a higher demand for reducing the wastage of the solution and reagent, which is less possible with manual pipetting. Due to safe and precise usage of the reagents through the automated pipette system, its demand is expected to increase in the years to follow.

Pipette tips are considered as most used handheld laboratory tools, which are easily detached and disposed of to prevent cross-contamination at the time of sample handling. As these pipette tips are disposable it results in creating an issue regarding their recyclability. Pipette tips are major contributors to non-chemical waste in biomedical labs as a large volume of tips are thrown out of the labs along with the adequate lack of recycling programs to deal with tips. Inadequate or lack of laboratory recycling companies in underdeveloped nations or developing economies is likely to act as the major drawback for the growth of the pipette tips market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius AG, CORNING INC., Mettler Toledo, Tecan Trading AG, Hamilton Company, Eppendorf AG, and others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Pipette Tips Market On the basis of Category Type, Application, Compound & Solution, Filter Type, channel format, and Geography.

Pipette Tips Market, By Category Type Electronic Pipette Tips Manual Pipette Tips Automated Pipette Tips







Pipette Tips Market, By Application Pharmaceutical Laboratories Biotech Laboratories Food & Beverage Laboratories Forensics Laboratories Chemical Laboratories Others







Pipette Tips Market, By Compound & Solution Aqueous Solution Viscous Solution Volatile Compounds Body Fluids Nucleotide Solutions Others







Pipette Tips Market, By Channel Format Single Channel Multi-Channel







Pipette Tips Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



