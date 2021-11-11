National Credit Funding Sponsors the Bone Frog Open Golf Tournament for Fallen Navy SEALs

One of the nation’s best in providing equipment financing solutions to businesses is a major sponsor of a golf tournament honoring fallen Navy SEALs.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s an adage that says it is better to give than to receive. That’s why representatives with Charlotte, North Carolina-based National Credit Funding are proud to announce that it was a sponsor of the Bone Frog Open Golf Tournament for fallen Navy SEALs.

“We honor the Navy SEALs who gave the ultimate sacrifice for all of the freedoms we enjoy today,” said Joseph May, CEO, and spokesperson for National Credit Funding.

National Credit Funding, which holds a California Lenders License, is a member of the National Equipment Finance Association (NEFA), the American Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (AACFB), and the Charlotte Region Business Alliance (CRBA).

National Credit Funding provided a $25,000 sponsorship to the Bone Frog Open Golf Tournament. The event included John Daly, Jim McMahon, and several country music stars. The sponsorship included two foursomes to include breakfast, Bloody Mary bar, golf, swag bag, and post-golf dinner, and golf with a SEAL or other VIP guests.

Proceeds from the Bone Frog Open Golf Tournament benefit the Uncommon Grit Foundation, a nonprofit that supports military, first responders, and their families.

Regarding the tournament, The Bone Frog Open was established in 2019 to honor fallen U.S. Navy SEALs. The event is about awareness, remembrance, patriotism, camaraderie, and fun. The goal of the event is to celebrate lives and raise money to support military, first responders, and their families as a way of thanking these men and women for being the ones to run toward danger, not away from it.

As for the symbol - the bone frog; the bone frog is one of the most iconic images to honor a fallen U.S. Navy SEAL.

Originally drawn by Hospital Corpsman second class SEAL Keith Kimura who passed away January 11, 1997, from a training accident at Naval Special Warfare Basic Underwater Demolition School, the image is now deeply embedded in the SEAL teams. A time-honored tradition for Navy SEALs is to get a bone frog tattoo on return from a combat deployment to honor a fallen SEAL. It’s a constant reminder of the ultimate sacrifices made to uphold our nation’s liberty and freedom.

National Credit Funding proudly serves all 50 U.S. states by offering financing for any type of equipment.

For more information, please visit https://nationalcreditfunding.com/about-us/.

About National Credit Funding

National Credit Funding is focused on providing quality financing solutions to businesses across the country. Our management team has closed over a billion dollars in transactions across a variety of industries over the last 10 years. Our mission is to become the best equipment financing company in the Southeast by incorporating the following core values in everything we do.

Contact Details:

9101 Southern Pine Blvd

Ste 205

Charlotte, NC 28209 & 28273

United States