Digital Marketing World Forum (#DMWF) Europe returns to Amsterdam this November
#DMWF Europe, the leading digital marketing conference is returning to the RAI, Amsterdam on 23-24 November for an unmissable event for the ambitious marketerNETHERLANDS, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- #DMWF Europe, the leading digital marketing conference is returning to the RAI, Amsterdam on 23-24 November offering an unmissable learning experience for the ambitious marketer with a stellar speaker lineup.
Digital marketing is one of the key growth areas during the lockdown, services have expanded exponentially. The profession has faced substantial changes as customer behaviour shifts. From marketing plans to entire business models, the impact of lockdown has resulted in many businesses having to acclimate to new ways of thinking. Influencer marketing, for example, has flourished during these challenging times; with the ascent of new platforms, emerging trends, opportunities in B2B and so much more.
During the lockdown, e-commerce sky-rocketed. Rising to 33.4% of all retail sales combined*. E-commerce sales have reached unprecedented levels. As more businesses have opened their doors since restrictions have eased, online sales are expected to remain high.
The audience of the event will consist of CMO’s, Directors of Digital Services and leading digital marketers from across Europe. Speakers at the event include:
• CMO, OLX Group
• Communications Manager, Mastercard Netherland
• Vice President of Audience & Content Strategy, VICE Media Group
• Head of Social Media, G-Star
• Director, Social Media & Consumer PR EMEA, Radisson Hotel Group
• Head of Global Digital Media and Martech, FrieslandCampina
• Head of Marketing Fitbit for Northern Europe, Google
• Vice President Marketing & Commercial, SkyTeam
• Head of Global Media, The HEINEKEN Company
• B2B eCommerce Lead, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
• Director of Social Media, Signify (Philips Lighting)
• Digital Innovation Manager, BSH Home Appliances Corporation
• Social Media and Content Marketing Lead – Europe, Teva Pharmaceuticals
• Marketing Communications Campaign Manager, Renault Group
• Global Digital Marketing Manager, AkzoNobel
• Global Digital Content Manager, Syngenta
• Director of Social and Community Marketing EMEA, Twitch
• Director Strategic Marketing & Brand, AfterPay
• Global Social Media and Influencer Manager, CitizenM Hotels
• Head of Marketing, Magioni
• Head of Automotive & Healthcare Brands DACH+NL, TikTok
• Brand & Portfolio Marketing, trivago
• Global Digital and Social Manager for Knorr, Unilever
• Co-founder, Dutch Social Media Academy
• And more
Rachel Reid, Director of #DMWF, commented, “We are looking forward to one of the first forays back into physical events and returning to Amsterdam. We are delighted to have a community of senior marketing leaders who are joining us as we bring the brightest marketing minds together this November”.
Digital marketers were one of the most revered assets during the lockdown, and staying up to date with the latest technologies, trends, and is highly important for those in the industry.
For more information on #DMWF Europe 2021, including details of how to attend, exhibit or sponsor, please visit digitalmarketing-conference.com/europe/.
NOTES TO EDITOR
Digital Marketing World Forum has been at the forefront of the global digital marketing community for over 13 years. Delivering the latest marketing insights via top-level online content and world-class events in London, New York, Amsterdam and Singapore.
Influencer Marketing World, brought to you by MarketingTech News, is a conference based in London and Online, for the savvy and creative marketer, looking to take their influencer marketing campaigns to the next level! Sharing growth opportunities, trends and engagement techniques within the lucrative world of influencer strategies.
MarketingTech is a thriving community of professionals interested in marketing strategy and technology. Sharing the latest marketing insights and digital tech news for marketers.
Press contact
Hannah Pinchbeck
Email: hannah@digitalmarketingwf.com
Phone: 0117 966 6107
The Studio. 69-71 Oakfield Rd, Bristol BS8 2BB
Useful links
DMWF Website:
digitalmarketing-conference.com/europe/
#DMWF Series Website:
digitalmarketing-conference.com/
Influencer Marketing World
influencermarketing-conference.com/
Twitter:
twitter.com/DigiMarketingWF
Facebook:
facebook.com/DigiMarketingWF
LinkedIn:
linkedin.com/company/11296982
Instagram:
instagram.com/dmwfconference/
Marketing Materials:
digitalmarketing-conference.com/europe/collateral/
Hannah Pinchbeck
#DMWF Ltd
+44 117 980 9023
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other