Digital Logistics Market Outlook: Key Growth Factors and Opportunity Analysis by 2028

Market is growing rapidly as a result of the increasing requirement for cost-effective logistics and supply chain solutions across various industry verticals.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital logistics market is driven by various factors such as use of applications in logistics, high volume of data and improved service quality, and rapid of growth of IT solutions for the business. Rapid rate of adoption is considered as one of the major drivers of the market. Security, privacy, and lack of IT infrastructure restrain the adoption of digital logistics products. Growing E-commerce sector, high adoption of cloud technology, and globalization of the retail markets are creating sufficient opportunities in the digital logistics market. However, the expensive data exchange charges between the devices required for the communication are a major challenge for the digital logistic market.

Most of the organizations are adopting digital logistics systems to update themselves as the times change, to be more flexible and competitive in the market. The major players of this market are Advantech Co., Ltd, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, SAMSUNG ELECTRONIC LOGITECH Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., and Hexaware Technologies.

Key Benefits

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global digital logistics market.

• In-depth analysis has been done in this report by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2017 and 2022.

• Geographically, the digital logistics market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

• This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2016-2023, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

• Comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided that determines the prevailing opportunities in these geographies

The report segments the digital logistics market on the basis of product, application, industry vertical, and geographic region. The product is further bifurcated into system and service. On the basis of system, it is divided into tracking and monitoring system, information integrated system, information integrated system, electronic data interchange system, database management system, fleet management, and other management system. The service segment includes consulting, system integration, and other classification.

The application segment is categorized into warehouse, labor, and transport management. Based on industry vertical, the global digital logistics market is segmented into banking, financial, and insurance (BFSI), aerospace & defense, healthcare, public sector, IT & telecom, retail, and others. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforementioned segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

