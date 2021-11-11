Biologics Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising occurrences of target conditions and advancements in biomedical technology are among the significant factors influencing market revenue

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market research report on Biologics market, samples and measures quality data on the overall business environment for the forecast period 2020-2028.Comprehensive data on growing investment pockets evaluated in the report on Biologics market are powered and backed by human answers.

Some key factors attributed to steady market revenue growth include rising demand for monoclonal antibodies, recombinant hormones/proteins, gene-based & cellular-based biologics, vaccines, and molecular therapy, etc. in the treatment of diseases including cancer, infectious diseases, immunological diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and hematological diseases, among others. Also, rising use of biologics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, comprising various arthritis types, including ankylosing spondylitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis, is playing a crucial role in driving revenue growth of the global biologics market. Biologics function by creating an inflammation disruption, thereby resulting in a reduction in joint pain.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Amgen, Sanofi, Samsung BioLogics, Merck & Co. Inc., Celltrion, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, F Hoffman La Roche, Addgene, Novartis AG, and GlaxoSmithKline. among others. and others as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Amgen, Sanofi, Samsung BioLogics, Merck & Co. Inc., Celltrion, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, F Hoffman La Roche, Addgene, Novartis AG, and GlaxoSmithKline. among others. and others as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Further Key Highlights

In September 2020, Biocon Biologics Ltd. and Mylan made an announcement about the introduction of biosimilar Semglee in the US. This biosimilar is available, both in pre-filled pen and vials, and is intended for controlling high blood pressure in adults having type 2 diabetes and pediatric patients having type 1 diabetes.

Among the source segments, mammalian segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid growth rate over forecast period. Expression systems deploying mammalian cells for recombinant hormones/proteins can introduce appropriate protein folding, PTM (post-translational modifications), and product assembly that are essential for overall biological activity.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Key Features of the Biologics Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Emergen Research has segmented the global biologics on the basis of source, product type, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Microbial

Mammalian

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Hormones/Proteins

Cellular-Based Biologics

Gene-Based Biologics

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Immunological Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Hematological Disorders

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Biologics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Biologics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing occurrences of target conditions

4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.3. Advancement in biomedical technology

4.2.2.4. Surging demand and higher adoption of novel therapies

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Concerns associated with biologics safety

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Biologics Market By Source Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Source Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. Microbial

5.1.2. Mammalian

5.1.3. Others

Continued…!

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

