Burgum releases statement in observance of Veterans Day, will address ceremony at Heritage Center

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum today released the following statement in observance of Veterans Day. Burgum will address the Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. today in the Russell Reid Auditorium at the North Dakota Heritage Center in Bismarck.

“On Veterans Day, we give thanks to the more than 50,000 military veterans in North Dakota and those veterans who are no longer with us for their incredible service and sacrifice in the name of freedom,” Burgum said. “To these veterans and the families who have served alongside them, we owe a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid. As Americans who enjoy the liberty that our men and women in uniform have defended for the past nearly 250 years, we all have a duty to honor their service, uphold the values they fought to protect and ensure they know how much we appreciate and support them.”

As governor and commander-in-chief of the North Dakota National Guard, Burgum has worked with the state Legislature to make North Dakota a more military-friendly state through numerous actions, including several bills approved earlier this year that: