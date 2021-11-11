Microcontroller Market size worth $ 786.90 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 14.20% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The increasing competition within the industry has led to the low price of the product, which is anticipated to further increase the microcontroller demand. The growing awareness of smart energy management with the emergence of smart grids is predicted to extend the MCU demand even more.

The increasing competition within the industry has led to the low price of the product, which is anticipated to further increase the microcontroller demand. The growing awareness of smart energy management with the emergence of smart grids is predicted to extend the MCU demand even more.

Body - Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Microcontroller Market ” By Product (8-bit, 16-bit, 32-bit), By Application (Automobile, Communication, Healthcare), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Microcontroller Market size was valued at USD 310.56 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 786.90 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.20% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Microcontroller Market Overview

The most important and relevant factors that determine the Microcontroller Market growth are rapid developments and innovations within the automotive sector and increase in trend of working through automated machinery and equipment, exponential increase in the scope of electronic products and technology up-gradation also propels the demand for development of latest products and solutions.

Also, the high demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is expected to supply profitable opportunities for the growth of the microcontroller industry in the future. Some other major drivers for market growth of MCUs are e.g., increasing demand for flexibility and agility in the industrial ecosystem. The rising integration of the internet of things (IoT) is also the factor that is driving the market growth. Growing automation and safety standards in the automotive industry also boost the Microcontroller Market.

The consumer electronics sector will definitely propel the expansion of the market. Growing popularity to figure through automated machines and equipment is another key factor that is driving the market growth. The key restraint in the growth of the Microcontroller market is its failure to function or operate in extreme weather conditions.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Renesas Electronics Corporation, NXP Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies Ag, Microchip Technology Inc, STMicroelectronics N.V., Analog Devices Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc, ZILOG, Inc, EM Microelectronic.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Microcontroller Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

Microcontroller Market, By Product 8-bit 16-bit 32-bit







Microcontroller Market, By Application Consumer products Instrumentation and process control Automobile Communication Healthcare







Microcontroller Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



