Cable Cars & Ropeways Market to rise at CAGR of 11.90% through 2027 - Report by Coherent Market Insights
Global cable cars & ropeways Market Research Report For 2021 Set To Grow According To ForecastsPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview
The original model of cable cars had little in the way of design or appearance and was used strictly as an aerial tramway. Over the years, many changes have been made to improve the experience for passengers. Now, the design of most cable car systems allows passengers to sit in a bucket seat at the front of the train or sit in a bucket located at the back of the car. Ropeways are commonly seen on inner city streets and have been converted into luxury apartments. They are usually long, narrow and have comfortable amenities like air-conditioning, cable TV, and private balconies that offer a fantastic view. Many of the more expensive ropeways are actually franchises of existing hotels and are managed by the hotel staff.
The global cable cars & ropeways market was accounted for US$ 3,667.2 Million in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.90% during the forecast period (2019-2027).
Competitive Landscape
Major companies contributing in the global cable cars & ropeways market include MND Group, POMA Group, Leitner S.P.A., Doppelmayr/Garaventa Group, Damodar Ropeways & Infra, Conveyor & Ropeway Services, Nippon Cable, and Bartholet Maschinenbau AG (BMF).
Drivers
Growing demand for ropeways and cable cars in the high-altitude and other mountainous regions among tourists for better sightseeing and picture-clicking moments is expected to propel growth of the cable cars & ropeways market throughout the forecast period.
Rising demand for gondola lifts in urban cities such as San Francisco, Vancouver, Cape Town, and others which are surrounded by hilly regions is expected to support growth of the cable cars & ropeways market during the forecast period.
The Epitome of the COVID-19 Aftermath
The global cable cars & ropeways market had received a big blow from the emergence of the COVID-19 virus. The pandemic-led restrictions on travel, including inter-state and inter-city movements, had significantly reduced the number of tourists visiting holiday locations. Although, the market witnessed a complete ‘reverse effect’ on the gradual easement of restrictions as the airports were crowded in the wake of the holiday season in January 2021.
Key Trends
The cable car & ropeways market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period owing to the impetus from the tourism industry and moderate demand from the industrial sector. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian tourism industry is projected to attain a market valuation of US$ 488 billion by 2029.
In the territorial breakdown, the cable cars & ropeways market in the European region is teeming with attractions for the market players on the heels of a vast area covered by hilly terrains coupled with the wider adoption of cable cars in this region.
In parallel, the North American region is also posing positive prospects for the cable cars & ropeways market in the light of numerous exotic locations present in the region and high number of adventure-seeking enthusiasts.
