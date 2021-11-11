Soundproof Curtains Market Size ($2,318.06Mn by 2028) Lead by Soundproofing/Acoustic Insulation (7.1% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

The soundproof curtains market size to reach $2,318.06 million by 2028 from $1,356.21 million in 2020 to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028; while Asia Pacific accounted largest share of the global market in 2020.

According to our new research study on Soundproof Curtains Market Size, Share, Revenue, Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Sound-Insulating, Noise-Reducing, and Sound-Blocking), Material (Glass Wool, Rock Wool, Plastic Foams, and Natural Fibers), and End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial) and Geography.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1,356.21 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 2,318.06 Million by 2028 Growth Rate CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 158 No. Tables 82 No. of Charts & Figures 82 Historical Data Available Yes Segments Covered Type, Application, End User Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country Scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Soundproof Curtain Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Kinetics Noise Control; Amcraft Industrial Curtain Wall; Hofa-Akustik; Acoustical Surfaces, Inc.; and Great Lakes Textile are few of the major companies operating in global soundproof curtains market. These companies present wide product portfolios of soundproof curtains. They have presence in developing regions, which hold lucrative opportunities for soundproof curtains market players. These market players are highly focused on the development of high-quality and innovative products to fulfil the customer’s requirements. The companies are highly involved in mergers and acquisitions, product launches and developments, among other initiatives.

Soundproof curtains are extensively used in various industries such as manufacturing, medical and healthcare, heavy metal, and others. These curtains are also used in a residential home, auditorium, theatre, meeting rooms, and others. The growth of the soundproof curtains market is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for noise absorbents in many industries and increasing noise pollution. Soundproof curtains are widely utilized in the industry as acoustic enclosures and screens for the reduction of noise from pumps, compressors, fans, vacuum units, and a wide variety of other noise problems. The growth of the soundproof curtains market in the globally is influenced by the increased industrial automation, residential and non-residential construction activities, and innovation in curtains designs.

Rising Health Issues Among People:

Soundproof curtains resolve the issues associated with noise, along with incurring low costs and maintaining the necessary comfort levels. They are composed using vinyl core, which mainly reflects incoming noise using a polymer blend of crushed limestone and PVC. Noise pollution can cause disorders such as sleep disturbance, hearing loss, stress, and heart disease. As a result, consumers are willingly spending high amounts on soundproof solutions to avoid these health issues. On the other hand, many country governments are imposing regulations limiting noise. For instance, in the US, the Occupational Noise Exposure Regulation mandates the industrial employers to keep a check on noise so that their employees are not exposed to sound levels greater than 90 dB. The increase in such regulations across the world is creating demand for the usage of soundproof curtains made from acoustic insulation materials, including glass wool and vinyl. The demand for these materials is also surging in the building and construction industry, especially in the residential segment.

Soundproof Curtain Market: Segmental Overview

Based on end-user, the global soundproof curtains market is segmented residential, commercial, and industrial. Industrial segment accounted for the largest share in 2020. Industrial noise can occur hearing loss at 85 decibels or above. Installation of soundproof walls can diminish the noise of industrial activities. The main objective of industrial soundproofing noise is to diminish prolonged exposure to high sound levels. This ensures healthy as well as safe work. Soundproof curtains provided by the companies are thin and flexible that resists sound waves and reduces the transmission of airborne noise. The curtains are of high quality and provide easy installation and portability. The soundproof curtains provided by the companies can be used for several applications such as construction sites, manufacturing industries, heavy metal industries, and other industries.

Impact of COVID-19 on Soundproof Curtain Market:

The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns, which is disrupting the global supply chains as well as the manufacturing processes, delivery schedules, and chemicals and materials sales. Chemical and materials is one of the major industries bearing serious consequences of the pandemic in form of supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, office shutdowns, etc. In addition, travel bans are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. The abovementioned factors are limiting the growth of the soundproof curtain market.

