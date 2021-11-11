Wipes Market Size, Share, Research [2021-2028] | Industry Revenue $6.22 billion Expected by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.2% in the Forecast Period, Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in wipes market are Kimberly-Clark Corporation, NICE-PAK Inc., Edge well Personal Care, Clorox Company, Orchid Paper Products Company, AbitibiBowater Inc., Kruger Inc., Asian Pulp & Paper, Svenska Cellulosa AB, Hengan, and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wipes market size was USD 3.87 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 4.09 billion in 2021 to USD 6.22 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.2% in the 2021-2028 period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Wipes Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Personal Care, Household, Industrial), Type (Disposable and Non-disposable), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets /Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Channels, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.”

As per our expert analysts, wipes are regarded to be a fundamental sanitary product utilized to maintain sanitation and hygiene in households as well as in the environment. The rising alertness concerning health and hygiene maintenance has boosted the demand of the personal care industry.





COVID-19 Pandemic Advent to Augment Demand for Sanitary Products

An increasing amount of global COVID-19 infested patients and its further spread robustly affect customers to utilize facial tissues, sanitizer wipes and toilet papers that aid to regulate the spread of such communicable diseases. These increasing occurrences also impact doctors and medical workers to utilize alcohol-based forte sheets for operative germ-killing and safeguard.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/wipes-market-103288





Report Coverage

The report presents a general study of the market along with existing trends and imminent estimations to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth examination of any upcoming opportunities, intimidations, competitions or driving influences is also stated in the report. Step by step, thorough regional analysis is offered.

The COVID-19 impressions have been added to the report to aid investors and business possessors to understand the jeopardies better. The key players in the market are analyzed, and their tactics to bolster the market growth are cited in the report.





Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Requirement for Hygiene & Cleanliness to Drive Demand for Wipes

Growing requirements of sanitation for personal hygiene purposes give surge to the demand for the bathroom and toilet tissues. Also, rising air pollution and dust issues have concurrently augmented the utilization of the kitchen tissue by the housekeepers to clean the vessels and additional kitchenware objects efficiently.

Rising trends of nuclear families across the world is thrusting the demand for such house cleaning items. This is anticipated to reinforce the wipes market growth during the forecast period.





Regional Insights

The market size in Asia Pacific was worth USD 1.27 billion in 2020. This is contributed by the amplified expenditure of customers belonging to the middle-class income group.

North America held a market share of 23.90% in the global market and owing to the huge urban population and advanced lifestyle of the population in the region.

The European region perceived a substantial wipes market share owing to the rising infrastructural amenities of hotels and hospitality and the accelerating tourist advents in the region.





Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global market is branched into personal care, household, and industrial wipes.

The growth of the personal care classification segment is attributed to the rising utilization of different diversities of personal care grocery items such as cleaning and hygiene, skincare, makeup, and hair cares by adults and children.

In terms of types, the market is segregated into the disposable and non-disposable wipes.

On the basis of distribution channels, the global market is classified into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online channels, and others such as shopping complex, and grocery stores.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/wipes-market-103288





Competitive Landscape

Product Invention and Effective Distribution Channels are Vital Factors for Market Growth

Product innovation & fundamental ability utilization are indispensable factors for companies to satisfy the rising demand for wipe products. Kimberly-Clark Corporation is the most important company associated to the market. The company is incessantly emphasizing on diminishing the carbon footprints from their processes.





Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the prominent companies operating in the wipes market. They are as follows:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.)

NICE-PAK Inc. (U.S.)

Edge well Personal Care (U.S.)

Clorox Company (U.S.)

Orchid Paper Products Company (U.S.)

AbitibiBowater Inc. (Canada)

Kruger Inc. (Canada)

Asian Pulp & Paper (Indonesia)

Svenska Cellulosa AB (Sweden)

Hengan (China)

CMPC Tissue SA (Chile)

Sofidel Group (Italy)





Key Industry Development

July 2021: Glatfelter Corporation procured Jacob Holm & Sonner A/S, who is a manufacturer of sanitary napkins & wet wipe, to construct its production facility.

Major Table of Content for Wipes Market:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Application Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) 5.1 Impact of COVID-19 5.2 Supply Chain Challenges 5.3 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Wipes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Application (Value) Personal Care Wipes Household Wipes Industrial Wipes By Type (Value) Disposable Non-disposable By Distribution Channel(Value) Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Channels Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa







Browse Detailed Research Insights with Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/wipes-market-103288





Have a Look at Related Research Insight:

Makeup Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Products (Powder, Gels, Lotions, and Others), Application Area (Lips, Eyes, Face, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Exclusive Brand Stores, Online/e-commerce Channels, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Deodorant Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Spray, Roll-On, Stick, and Others), By Packaging Material (Metal, Plastic, and Others), By End-User (Men and Women), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs