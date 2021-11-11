Silicon Carbide (SiC) Market Research Report | Industry Growth, Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Global Forecast to 2027

Reports And Data

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Market Size – USD 2.60 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.9%, Market Trends – High demand from developing nations.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing industrialization and rapid advancement in technologies enhancing the performance of electronic devices are driving the demand for the market.

The global Silicon Carbide (SiC) market valued at USD 2.60 billion in 2019, has experienced unprecedented growth in recent years due to the growing demand for motor vehicles. Silicon carbide (SiC) has a wide forbidden band of 3 electron volts (eV) and a much higher thermal conductivity than silicon, which makes it very much in demand. Growing demand in the automotive sector and demand for consumer electronics among the major countries are one of the primary reasons for growth of the global market for SiC power devices. In addition, the adoption of technologies to improve power modules is expected to complement the market for SiC power devices.

Various factors such as the large increase in demand for motor drives, the compact size of the system and the increase in the usefulness of silicon carbide in the cellular base station and radio frequency devices are one factor which stimulates the growth in the silicon carbide market over the forecast period.

Silicon carbide reduces the loss of the power system by 50%, thanks to which the adoption of compact size semiconductors increases in various applications such as industrial motor drive, power supply and inverter, lighting control and others.

The COVID-19 impact:

As Covid-19 shakes up economies, transforming the way businesses do business, the semiconductor industry is among the hardest hit, as foundries have had to close when supply chains were severely disrupted. The market, however, sees an opportunity in the unprecedented crisis. As businesses move to work from home and people start to use digital platforms heavily, the importance of storage solutions for data centers, laptops and other gadgets has increased.

The Power Electronics and Telecommunication sectors show no decrements in revenue in 2020 and sound increments are forecasted post 2020. The growing electronics market in APAC region holds the future bright for the market.

Top Key participants include Infineon Technologies AG, CREE, Inc., ROHM Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., ON Semiconductor, General Electric Company, Toshiba Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Microchip Technology Incorporated, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Market demand for Silicon Carbide Bare Die is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increased usage of bare dies as they offer several advantages such as improved electrical performance and power management, compact size, and assembled to gain reliability.

Demand for 4 inches was the highest in silicon carbide market in 2019. The growth pertains to the increased adoption of 4 inch silicon carbide wafers in many devices such as optoelectronic devices, high-end devices power, high temperature devices, and high frequency power devices.

The demand for electric motor drives is expected to increase at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Semiconductor devices based on silicon carbide can be used in industrial and commercial motor drives, electromechanical calculation systems and high temperature sensors. Thus, the growing demand for semiconductor devices based on silicon carbide should fuel the growth in the application of EV motor drives to the highest CAGR.

In 2019, APAC had the largest market share in the global silicon carbide industry. The dominance is due to the increase in sales of electric and hybrid electric vehicles in China, Japan, South Korea and India. For example, South Korea was the fifth largest country in the world in terms of sales of electric vehicles in 2018. In addition, initiatives by several APAC governments to promote the use of these vehicles are expected to further stimulate market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Silicon Carbide market on the basis of End Use, Wafer Size, Devices, Application, and Region:

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Architectural

Automotive

Solar Energy

Energy and Power

Automotive

Renewable Energy

Defense

Power Electronics

Telecommunication

Wafer Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

2 Inch

4 Inch

6 Inch and above

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

SiC Diode

SiC Mosfet

SiC Module

SiC Bare Die

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

RF Device & Cellular Base Station

Power Grid Device

Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS)

High-Voltage, Direct Current

Power Supply and Inverter

Lighting Control

Industrial Motor Drive

Flame Detector

EV Charging

Electronic Combat System

Wind Energy

Solar Energy

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Market Report includes major TOC points:

Silicon Carbide (SiC) market Overview

Global Economic Impact on Industry

Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Silicon Carbide (SiC) market Forecast

Conclusively, all aspects of the Silicon Carbide (SiC) market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

