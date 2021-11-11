Submit Release
Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Poised to Reach $401.8 Billion By 2025 | Upskill, Wikitude, DAQRI, Google, Blippar

Virtual and Augmented Reality Market has shining growth prospects in its pipeline amidst wider adoption of VR/AR technology across numerous sectors

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview

The global Virtual and Augmented Reality market is estimated to account for US$ 401.8 Billion by 2025
Virtual and augmented reality have been utilized in some of the traditional medical fields such as biology, obstetrics, Gynecology, neurology, cardiology, dermatology, and even on a smaller scale in the veterinary medical field. Video games are also utilized frequently in the operating room. Aesthetic surgery: Many procedures are performed in a surgical theater, and surgeons try to recreate the exact medical environment as much as possible. For instance, they may use a full-body computer model to better understand a patient's problems and prepare them for surgery. Neurosurgery is a growing field due to the advances in scanning technologies. Some neurosurgeons use virtual reality to train their patients while others are utilizing CT imaging (like MRI's) to train the surgeon before a procedure.

Major players operating in the global Virtual and Augmented Reality Market are:-

Upskill, Wikitude, DAQRI, Samsung Electronics, Google, Blippar, PTC, Continental, EON Reality, Visteon, Osterhout Design Group, Magic Leap, Oculus, Zugara, Microsoft, HTC, and Sony.

Drivers

Increasing demand for VR/AR solutions in the healthcare and retail & e-commerce sector coupled with the rising popularity of HMDs (head-mounted displays) in the gaming and entertainment sector is expected to propel growth of the virtual and augmented reality market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the evolution of Industry 4.0 (fourth industrial revolution), IoT (Internet of Things), improving cloud infrastructure, and others is expected to boost growth of the virtual and augmented reality market during the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The global virtual and augmented reality market has registered tremendous growth due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The imposition of social distancing measures in the wake of the pandemic has engulfed a large portion of the corporate, healthcare, and the IT sector to adopt VR/AR solutions to continue their operations, thus, providing an impetus for the market.

Key Takeaways

The virtual and augmented reality market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption in the gaming and entertainment sector. For instance, in January 2021, the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) reported that the revenues of virtual gaming services reached over US$ 1 billion in 2020.

In terms of region, the virtual and augmented reality market in the North American region is poised to rise at a substantial rate on the heels of wider adoption of IoT technology and presence of major market players.

Also, the Asia Pacific region is posing bright prospects for the virtual and augmented reality market in the view of rapid adoption of newer technologies coupled with the robust start-up ecosystem.

