Employment Screening Services Market Size 2021, Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast

Employment Screening Services Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Employment Screening Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

Employment screening services refer to the investigation of the educational, credit and criminal background of a candidate by the employer or the organization. These services are utilized to verify the accuracy of the information and ensure that the candidates have the necessary credentials. They include verification of the previous organization, bankruptcy checks, job titles, address confirmation, seniority and salary confirmations. Employment screening services provide improved safety and security, regulatory compliance, quality of hiring and minimal risks of workplace violence. As a result, they find extensive application across transportation, healthcare, hospitality and education industries.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Employment Screening Services Market Trends:

The global employment screening services market is primarily being driven by the rising focus on the enhanced quality of the workforce. Employment screening services aid in strengthening the recruitment process and screening of the candidates efficiently. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning solutions, that assist in defining the skills and automatically selecting the suitable candidates, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including a significant rise in the number of startups, along with the development of cloud-based recruiting and staffing solutions, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Employment Screening Services Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

A-Check America Inc, ADP Inc., Capita PLC, CareerBuilder LLC, Experian plc, First Advantage, HireRight LLC, Insperity, Paychex Inc., Paycor Inc., REED and Sterling.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Service:

• Criminal Background Checks

• Education and Employment Verification

• Credit History Checks

• Drug and Health Screening

• Others

Breakup by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

• Healthcare

• IT & Technology and Media

• Financial Services

• Staffing

• Retail

• Travel and Hospitality

• Government and Education

• Transportation

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

