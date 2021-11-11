Automotive Aluminum Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027
Automotive Aluminum Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from USD 49.27 billion in 2019 to USD 142.15 billion in 2027
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Automotive Aluminum Market is forecast to reach USD 142.15 Billion by 2027. The growing prevalence of focusing on the reduction of the vehicle weight is the principal reason behind the prodigious growth of this market. Aluminum is a lightweight metal and weighs nearly 40% lesser than steel, having a high tensile & compressive strength, making it ideal for the use in the automotive body & other structural & operational components. Aluminum’s mentionable light weight directly improves the fuel efficiency and provide nearly 16% less fuel consumption compared to the steel-made vehicles, and a body frame made of aluminum is proven to absorb a higher energy crash impact compared to a mild steel made body frame. Owing to the lighter weight of aluminum, the automakers have been able to increase the thickness of body panels and structural components without adding any extra weight to the vehicle.
Many consumers emphasize the lower operational & running expenses of a vehicle and opt for buying a vehicle with more fuel efficiency in return for some extra ownership cost. Automakers are thereby looking for the alternative procedures and extensively investing in the R&D to support the idea of higher fuel efficiency models and come up with newer technology to outperform other competitors in the industry by acquiring a more extensive consumer base. Considering these supporting advantages of aluminum, North American automakers have forecasted a doubled usage of aluminum content in average vehicles produced in the auto industry by 2025.
Further key findings from the report suggest
In April 2020, Hindalco Industries, an Aditya Birla Group company, an Indian conglomerate, completed the hugely delayed acquisition procedure of Aleris Corporation, a globally leading supplier of rolled aluminum products. Earlier Novelis Inc., a world leader in aluminum rolling & recycling, announced their acquisition of Aleris. Through this acquisition of Aleris, Hindalco Industries would become the largest producer of aluminum.
The vehicle body structure & closure sub-segment is observing the fastest market growth as many automakers incorporated aluminum for making their vehicle frame & body so that they can offer better fuel efficiency and other cutting-edge technology that substantially increase the operational efficiency of the vehicle. Besides, aluminum’s high and efficient recycling and smaller lifecycle CO2 footprints are the reason many vehicle manufacturers are slowly being inclined to use aluminum for their vehicles.
Aluminum alloys tailored by suitable variations in its chemical composition & processing many requirements, such as the non-heat treatable Aluminum-Magnesium alloys incorporated in the vehicle chassis, optimized for great resistance against the intercrystalline corrosion & concurrent high strength. Even the heat treatable Aluminum-Magnesium-Silicon alloys used for extrusions, and the body sheet modified for an improved hardening response during the vehicle paint bake cycle.
Key participants include Hindalco Industries Ltd., Novelis Inc., Constellium SE, Norsk Hydro ASA, Alcoa Corporation, United Company RUSAL, Autoneum Holding AG, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, UACJ Corporation, and Federal-Mogul Holding Corporation, among others.
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Automotive Aluminum market on the basis of applications, product form, vehicle type, vehicle propulsion type, vehicle size, and region:
Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Body Structure & Closure
Power Train
Heat Transfer & Electrification
Brake & Steering
Others
Product Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Cast Aluminum
Sheet Aluminum
Forged Aluminum
Extruded Aluminum
Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Passenger
Commercial
Vehicle Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
ICV
EV
HEV
Vehicle Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Compact
Large
Sub-Compact
Medium
Basic
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
The U.K.
Spain
Italy
Rest of the Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Automotive Aluminum Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Automotive Aluminum Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Substantial demand for lightweight vehicle
4.2.2.2. Increasing growth of fuel-efficient technology
4.2.2.3. Increasing investment in the capital expenditure for a long-time profit
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Raw material unavailability
4.2.3.2. High cost in deployment
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. ETOP Analysis
4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.8. Price trend Analysis
4.9. Customer Mapping
4.10. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.11. Global Recession Influence...
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-aluminum-market
