Psychologist and Executive Coach Dr. Laurie Anderson to be Featured on Close Up Radio

OAK PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Laurie Anderson has a message for the exhausted working women of America: “Let’s not stay frustrated, sad, or self-critical. Let’s get smarter. Let’s learn how to do better where it matters most in our lives. And let’s get the haters out of our heads and back where they belong. Wherever that is.”

An executive coach specializing in leadership strategy, career planning and personal effectiveness, Dr. Anderson has worked with hundreds of women across all levels of responsibility at work or at home. She is relentless in her drive to help clients do and feel better.

She is an expert in de-stressing. Her sweet spots are: leadership, career planning, and parenting.

If you happen to have any stress in these areas, we urge you to listen in.

Dr. Anderson is a licensed clinical psychologist and PhD in applied social psychology with over 20 years of consulting and coaching with individuals, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations.

“My area of focus has always been doing and feeling better where you say it matters most,” says Dr. Anderson.

During her 20 years as a single working Mom, Dr. Anderson’s built a solid coaching practice with senior leaders in big organizations. These were the folks who would hire her on the spot, pay her well, care about her advice, and not expect her to attend meetings or meals, after 3pm when her boys got home from school. “Kinda genius,” she says looking back on her career strategy. Who knew how very relevant compelling work time/place/ flexibility this would be in 2020-2021!”

As you can see, this was not and is not standard advice. Dr. Anderson is committed to getting ahead of the curve of average stress and forging new paths while balancing stage of life needs and acceptable risks.

Dr. Anderson leads us into a “conversation about possibility” supported by science and actual practices, not just her own but others she has coached.

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Laurie Anderson in an interview with Jim Masters on November 15th at 12pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on November 22nd at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.drlaurieanderson.com