Bio-Alcohols Market Research Report 2021, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Bio-Alcohols Market Growth: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global bio-alcohols market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Bio-alcohols are sustainable, clean and organic chemicals manufactured by fermenting sugars, cellulose, enzymes, starches, and microorganisms. They are extensively deployed for producing textiles, perfumes, varnishes, glues, and diluents. Bio-alcohols are also used as a fuel additive in existing combustion engines. They offer various beneficial properties, such as low viscosity, toxicity, and high energy density.

Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of bio-alcohols for the production of biofuels represents one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the escalating inclination of consumers toward biodegradable, economical, sustainable, renewable, and organic commodities due to their various environmental benefits is propelling the market growth. Besides this, the rising utilization of bio-alcohols in the pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industries is also impelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, numerous initiatives undertaken by governments of various countries and international organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO)for imposing stringent emission regulationsarecreating a positive outlook for the market.

Breakup by Product Type

Bio-Methanol

Bio-Ethanol

Bio-Butanol

Bio-BDO

Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

Grains

Sugarcane

Industrial Beets

Biowaste

Others

Breakup by Application:

Transportation

Construction

Medical

Power Generation

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

BASF SE

Braskem (Odebrecht S.A.)

Cargill Incorporated, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co.

Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc.

Genomatica Inc.

Harvest Power Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Mascoma LLC (Lallemand Inc.)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

Valero Energy Corporation.

