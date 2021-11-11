Flow Chemistry Market To Reach Around US$ 2,890.2 Million By 2027 | Key Players AM Technology, Chemtrix BV
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flow Chemistry Market is Witnessing Rampant Growth as Uniqsis Ltd Receives Two Major Orders of its flow chemistry system FlowSyn from South African Pharmaceutical Industry
Flow Chemistry refers to the physical manipulation of an organic compound with flow lines, pumps, or any other means to improve the concentration or vaporization of a compound's product, liquid, or solution. The application of this method depends on various factors such as the type of compound to be analyzed, its physical state at the time of analysis, and the properties of the analyzer itself. In many cases, it is necessary to combine several different techniques in order to get an accurate measurement. A wide variety of biological processes is also carried out by flow chemistry including protein synthesis, transcription, differentiation, growth, maintenance, and other biological functions. Many enzymes are activated by flow reactions and are used in a wide range of biochemistry processes.
Increasing demand from the chemicals industry is expected to drive growth of the global flow chemistry market during the forecast period. Flow chemistry is typically used in the chemicals industry where starting materials are in limited supply and small reactions are preferable. These include potentially hazardous reactions such as oxidations, halogenations, nitration, hydrogenation, diazotizations, and reactions that use toxic gases. Flow chemistry offers numerous advantages such as faster & safer reactions, cleaner products, rapid reaction optimization, easy scale-up, and integrated synthesis. In chemicals industry, flow chemistry is mainly used by fertilizer and sugar manufacturers for high-volume products and low prices. During bulk production, flow chemistry offers convenience and makes the entire procedure economic. The chemical industry in both developed and emerging economies has witnessed significant growth over the years. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the chemical sector in India is expected to reach US$ 300 billion by 2025. Hence, these factors are expected to drive growth of the global flow chemistry market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry is expected to boost the global flow chemistry market growth over the forecast period.
High cost associated with R&D combined with a stringent regulatory framework by authorities is expected to hinder the global flow chemistry market growth over the forecast period. Besides, manufacturing of bulk chemicals can present lucrative growth opportunities in the global flow chemistry market in the near future. Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global flow chemistry market during the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of large number of chemical manufacturers and technological advancements in the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to register a robust growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for generic drugs in the region.
Key companies involved in the global flow chemistry market are Am Technology, PDC Machines Inc., CEM Corporation, Future Chemistry Holding BV, Milestone Srl, Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik BTS, Syrris Ltd., Uniqsis Ltd., Cambridge Reactor Design Ltd., Parr Instrument Company, Future Chemistry Holding BV, and ThalesNano Inc.
For instance, in May 2019, Uniqsis Ltd received two major orders for its FlowSyn, flow chemistry systems from South African Pharmaceutical Industry
