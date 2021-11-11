Surgical Robots Market to Hit $98.73 Billion by 2027- Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing Region

Surgical Robots

The global surgical robotics market is segmented into components, surgery type, and region.

Surgical Robots Market by Component (Systems, Accessories, and Services), By Surgery Type (Gynecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, General Surgery, and Other Surgeries)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Surgical Robots Market by Component (Systems, Accessories, and Services), By Surgery Type (Gynecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, General Surgery, and Other Surgeries): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2024". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The surgical robotic system is a technologically advanced surgical solution, used mainly during complicated surgical procedures. The surgical robotic system includes surgeons console, surgical arms, and monitoring systems & software. The surgical robotic system market is gaining prominence in recent years owing to rapid technological advancements, increasing investments in research and development, and its extensive application in critical surgeries such as cardiac, orthopedic, and neurosurgery. Further, wide scope of applications in different surgeries, increasing demands for advanced medical facilities, and rising incidence of diseases such as cancer and musculoskeletal ailments & injuries, majorly supplement the growth of the surgical robotics market. On the contrary, high costs of surgical robotic procedures, lack of awareness, and inadequate presence of expertise professionals are major factors impeding the market growth.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.), Auris Surgical Robotics Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.), Intuitive Surgical, Inc., KUKA AG, Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.), Mazor Robotics, Renishaw plc., Medtronic, THINK Surgical, Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Other players operating in the value chain are Transenterix, Verb Surgical, Titan Medical, Microbot Medical, Accuray and Medrobotics.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁:

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Surgical Robots Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers Surgical Robots Market analysis from 2017 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Surgical Robots Market growth.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Report description

1.2 Key benefits

1.3 Key market segmentation

1.4 Research methodology

1.4.1 Secondary research

1.4.2 Primary research

1.4.3 Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 CXO perspective

2.2 Market beyond what expected by 2025 ($million)

2.2.1 Moderate growth scenario

2.2.2 Rapid growth scenario

2.2.3 Diminishing growth scenario

CHAPTER 3 SURGICAL ROBOTICS MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 Surgical robotics market definition and scope

3.2 Key findings

3.2.1 Top investment pockets

3.2.2 Top winning strategies

3.3 Porter five forces analysis

3.3.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3 Threat of new entrants

3.3.4 Threat of substitute

3.3.5 Industrial rivalry

𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗔𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀?

Q1. What is the total market value of Surgical Robots Market report ?

Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q3. What is the market value of Surgical Robots Market in 2027?

Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Surgical Robots Market report?

Q5. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Surgical Robots Market?

Q6. Which is the most influencing segment growing in the Surgical Robots Market report?

Q7. What are the key trends in the Surgical Robots Market report?

Q8. What are the market values/growth % of emerging countries?

