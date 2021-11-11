New Cheeky Monsters Toy and Book Collection Brings to Life Children's Imagination This Christmas

The Cheeky Monsters toy set

With five unique characters with individual story books and cuddly toys, there will never be a dull moment for your family with Cheeky Monsters this Christmas.

UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheeky Monsters is a new world of imagination and creativity. With five unique characters with individual story books and cuddly toys, and an interactive series of videos on their YouTube channel, there will never be a dull moment for your family with Cheeky Monsters this Christmas.

Each new Cheeky Monster has their very own distinct personality, colour, hobbies and horns! With Violet the Superstar, Drago the Super Scientist, Rocky the Road Racer, Spike the Expert Explorer and Glitter the Disco Dancer, all the characters have one thing in common…being Cheeky Monsters!

Cheeky Monsters is the new pre-school character brand, brought to market by children’s brand specialist and former Disney Marketing Director, Anna Breese-Davies, and developed by The Entertainment Department (ted).

Each Cheeky Monster has an illustrated storybook telling a story of adventure, fun and mischief, and a soft cuddly toy for kids to bring the stories to life and to create their own Cheeky Monsters tale, unlocking their curiosity and creativity.

For the first time, Cheeky Monsters can now be purchased as a set including their storybook alongside the cuddly toy, making the perfect gift this Christmas. Each cheeky delivery from the online shop comes in recycled cardboard with plastic free packaging and includes a colouring in activity to encourage kids to get creative before starting their Cheeky Monsters adventure.

After a full day of opening presents and pulling Christmas crackers there’s no better way to end the day than to pick up a Cheeky Monster set and dive headfirst into a tale of adventure.

Violet – Superstar

One day, when Cheeky Monster Violet calls round to play, she waves her sparkly wand, and soon has everyone singing and dancing in a spectacular show! It’s time to make lots of noise and sing along to the Cheeky Monster song!

Glitter – Disco Dancer

One day, Cheeky Monster Glitter tumbles through the wardrobe into his very own fashion studio! With help from all the Cheeky Monster friends, Glitter styles the most fabulous outfits, and finds the perfect theme for his show. It’s time to disco!

Drago – Super Scientist

Cheeky Monster Drago is on a special space mission. She has found all the things she needs around the house to build her rocket. Now, in her secret science laboratory, the Cheeky Monster scientists work hard together, and before long it’s time to launch their rocket to the moon! Blast off!

Rocky – Road Racer

If you’re feeling full of beans, look out, as Rocky is sure to whisk you away on an adventure! One day, Rocky knows just how to shake up a boring car journey. With a VROOM! he soon has everyone zooming around his racing track in their very own racing car. Who will cross the finish line first?

Spike – Expert Explorer

When Cheeky Monster Spike spots litter in the park, he calls everyone to join his tidy-up parade. Suddenly the Cheeky Monster friends find themselves on an exciting nature trail, but the bugs they discover need help, and Spike knows just what to do! Watch as they build a fantastic bug hotel and learn how to build your own!

Kids can also take their Cheeky Monsters adventure one step further with creative inspiration, singalongs and story readings on the Cheeky Monsters very own YouTube channel and website.

For extra activities at home, the Cheeky Monsters website has free downloadable content with themed activities based on the storybooks, such as How to Build a Bug Hotel, How to Build a Rocket and lots of creative craft fun for the family!