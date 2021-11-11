Personalized Nutrition Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Study & Analysis Forecast To 2028

Reports And Data

Increased prevalence of malnutrition and poor health, increasing number of lifestyle disorder

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High prevalence of lifestyle diseases across the globe, increased prevalence of malnutrition across the globe, evolving lifestyles, rising disposable income, rising geriatric population, growing awareness of the potential for modifications of food or diet, favorable government regulations, and increased R&D investments are key factors contributing to high CAGR of point of care diagnostics market during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Personalized Nutrition market was valued at USD 8,238.2 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 24.29 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 14.3%. In the era of customization, the trend is profoundly changing the ways of consuming food. Personalized nutrition and diet fit in perfectly with people’s individual health goals. A personalized nutrition approach is based on the idea that customizing nutrition advice or making dietary changes would significantly improve our health and lower the risk of conditions like obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. Some want tailored food to achieve great hair, nails, and skin. Others want a diet that has the lowest possible impact on the environment.

Some of the major toolkits for tailoring the diets according to the customized needs of an individual are genetic test kits, food labels, and interactive apps. The recent growth of personalized nutrition services is fueled by key factors such as increased demand for customized experiences, greater appreciation for healthier foods and better fitness, the ability to track health data on a DIY basis using wearable solutions, and ongoing breakthroughs in personalized or precision medicines There are numerous players already existing in the market offering a variety of approaches. For instance, Habit Food Personalized LLC, based in California, requests customers to provide recent blood lipid test values, like LDL cholesterol, activity levels, and personal wellness goals. The company uses the data provided to explain to its customers and also issues them with a nutrition plan, which includes their “ideal plate,” a daily food guide, top-ranked foods, and personalized recipes.

Technological innovation is driving the demand for personalization on all fronts, and this includes aspects such as physical fitness and diet. According to the most recent survey of the International Food Council’s (IFIC) most recent Food and Health Survey, 80% of respondents were puzzled by conflicting information about food and nutrition. Rest 59% indicated that this made them feel insecure about their choices and that it turned shopping into a stressful experience Innovative technologies in this area are being developed, such as the Universal Eating Monitor

(UEM), a table-embedded scaleable to precisely quantify the amount of food consumed by a given person over time. Initially conceived to monitor unrestricted eating; currently, existing algorithms can be used only under restricted laboratory conditions. Nevertheless, the ability of the UEM to monitor different eating behavior parameters such as eating rate, bite-size, or food-to-drink ratio makes this tool a potentially useful device in precision nutrition. Accordingly, the Automatic Ingestion Monitor (AIM) is a wearable device designed to monitor the food intake behavior, such as snacking, night eating, or weekend overeating, and analyze eating behavior in free-living conditions. In this regard, the AIM uses three different sensors (jaw motion, hand gesture, and accelerometer) that allow obtaining reliable eating behavior measurements. These systems are two examples of how technology can be implemented to account for inter-individual differences in feeding behavior. Moreover, a clinical trial was carried out focused on the interaction between meal timing, genetics, and weight loss.

Key participants include BASF SE, Caligenix, Care/of, DayTwo Inc., DNAFit, Genomix Nutrition, GX Sciences, Habit Food Personalized LLC, InsideTracker, Lonza, Metagenics, Inc, DSM, Nutrigenomix Inc., and Telomere Diagnostics

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The key market players are adopting strategic initiatives such as expansion and collaboration, mergers and acquisitions, product development. For instance, Nestle utilized Japan’s aging population to launch its personalized nutrition service

• In 2018, Nestle S.A. chose the aging population of Japan to launch its first personalized nutrition service using a blend of artificial intelligence, DNA testing, and smartphone services. Today, they have around 100,000 users of the Nestle Wellness Ambassador program, which allows its users to send pictures of their food via the Line messaging app that then recommends lifestyle changes and specially formulated supplements. The program can cost about USD 600 a year for capsules that make nutrient-rich teas, smoothies, and other products such as vitamin-fortified snacks.

• The increase in the adoption rate of traditional medicine to treat various diseases has turned the Asia Pacific into a highly profitable market across the globe. Moreover, the region is characterized by a rising geriatric population, owing to which the demand for dietary supplements is expected to boost during the forecast period.

• Vitamin dietary supplements are expected to have the largest market share over other supplements owing to the high market penetration of products in this segment, especially in the developed economy. A major percentage of the U.S. population consume dietary intakes of vitamin A, C, D, and E. According to the Consumer Survey on Dietary Supplements in 2017, 76% U.S. adult who is more than 170 million take dietary supplements

• The other findings of According to the Consumer Survey on Dietary Supplements in 2017, suggests second most popular category is specialty supplements (38%), followed by herbals/botanicals (29%), sports nutrition supplements (22 %), and weight management supplements (15%).

• North America is expected to be the region with the highest market share of 41.2%. It is primarily due to well-established food and biotechnology industries in the U.S, well-developed infrastructure, coupled with the presence of several personalized nutrition companies in the country

• These key players are focused on research activities for customized wellness product development. Developments in the methods of preparing the dietary supplements coupled with the processes for formulating sophisticated and high-quality drugs are considered by the key trends which are expected to boost the personalized nutrition market during the forecast period.

• The functional food products segment is expected to grow by 9.0% by the easy availability of fortified products and changes in the regulatory scenario. Functional foods for protein source is expected to dominate the market. It is due to the rising demand and high usage rate of protein-enriched foods among athletes.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Personalized Nutrition market on the basis of product type, dosage forms, application, tools, end use and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Dietary Supplements and Nutraceuticals

o Vitamins

o Botanicals

o Proteins

o Minerals

o Amino Acids

o Enzymes

o Others

• Functional Food

o Proteins

o Vitamins

o Fibers

o Fatty Acids

o Minerals

o Prebiotics & Probiotics

o Carotenoids

• Functional Beverage

o Sports and performance drinks

o Smart drinks

• Digitalized DNA-based Diet

• Sports Nutragenomics

• Others

Dosage Forms (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Tablets

• Capsule

• Powders

• Liquids

• Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Additional Supplements

• Medicinal Supplements

• Sports Nutrition

• Lifestyle Diseases

• Inherited Diseases

• Others

Tool type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Genetic test kits,

• Food labels,

• Interactive apps,

• Portable gadgets

• Wearable

• Others

End Use Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Home Care

• Wellness & fitness centers

• Ambulatory Care

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Features of the Personalized Nutrition Market Report:

• Detailed assessment and exhaustive understanding of the Personalized Nutrition Market

• Significant insights into manufacturing processes, major barriers, and risks

• 8-year forecast estimation to offer information about the market size and market share on the global and regional levels

• Evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, threats, limitations, barriers, and other key elements

• Identification of growth prospects and potential for the Personalized Nutrition industry

• Comprehensive analysis of the key market players and their strategies

