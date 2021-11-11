Frozen Fruit Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 3.2 Billion by 2027; Notes CMI
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EBRD invested €5 million in Raya Foods for fast-growing frozen fruits market
The expanding number of working people with a hectic lifestyle is driving demand for ready-to-eat foods like frozen fruits, which is predicted to drive the frozen fruit industry forward. The demand for frozen fruits is predicted to grow as economic and discretionary income rises. South Asia is expected to have strong economic development in the future years, according to the World Bank. The region's growth rate is expected to increase from 7% in 2015 to 7.6 percent in 2017. The introduction of new retail formats such as convenience stores, particularly in Asian nations, is enhancing product visibility and making frozen fruits more accessible to customers, which is expected to boost frozen fruit market growth. According to our primary sources, e-commerce retail sales in China are expected to exceed US$ 1,500 billion by 2018, up from US$ 670 billion in 2015.
In August 2019, the EBRD is investing €5 million in Raya Foods, a fast-growing frozen fruits and vegetable production company based in Egypt, to support the fast-growing business’s future expansion
In October 2018, FMCG companies have announced to expand the ready-to-eat products with the range of frozen food products in an attempt to diversify and make themselves more appealing to consumers for whom elaborate cooking is not always an option and prefer a quick heat-and-eat style
Europe is expected to hold the dominant position in the global frozen fruit market and this is attributed to the growing distribution agreement among key players for frozen fruit. For instance, in May 2019, Greenyard Frozen UK and supermarket chain Tesco have announced a new partnership, through which Greenyard will supply the multinational retail giant’s full range of frozen fruits, vegetables, and herbs
Frozen fruit baskets have become a popular alternative to fresh fruit, especially in health-conscious people's diets. For years frozen fruit has been associated with high levels of fat, sugar, and calories. Today, many people are starting to change their diet completely away from the traditional frozen food store-bought items and are starting to make their own fresh fruit and vegetables at home. Fruits are some of the most nutritious and delicious foods available. They are one of the healthiest foods available. They're high in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals frozen fruits are certainly more nutritious than their canned counterparts. They have more nutrients and less fat, making them a better choice for grocery store's freezers.
Key features of the study:
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global frozen fruit market, market size (US$ Billion and Million Units), and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2019–2027).
It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market. It provides valuable insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, fitness equipment products, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players.
Key companies covered as a part of this study includes Uran Food Group Limited, Pinnacle Foods Inc., Kendall Frozen Fruits Inc., Ardo NV, SunOpta Inc., Welch Foods Inc., Agrana Beteiligungs, Kerry Group Plc, SICA SICODIS, and Titan Frozen Fruits LLC
https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3506
https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3506
