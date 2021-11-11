Fresh Food Packaging Market is Anticipated to Reach a CAGR of 3.68% from 2021 to 2028

The global fresh food packaging market is projected to reach USD 110.99 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.68% from 2021 to 2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global fresh food packaging market is projected to grow from USD 83.10 billion in 2020 to USD 110.99 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.68% over the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for fresh food packaging, with a 35.6% share of market revenue in 2020. Countries in this region, such as China, Japan, India, and Australia, are seeing growth in the market for fresh food packaging due to the growing demand for packaged food items and the cheap availability of raw materials.

Key players in the global fresh food packaging market are Amcor PLC, Bemis Company, Inc., Coveris , DS Smith PLC, Dupont, International Paper Company, Mondi PLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Silgan Holdings Inc., Smurfit Kappa and WestRock Company among others. Considering the rapidly changing market landscape, firms are changing their perspectives on expanding outside traditional markets. In addition to concentrating on widening applications and launching new product portfolios, the majority of food and beverage firms aim to capture domestic and international markets.

The material segment is divided into polyethylene (PE), paper, bopet, polypropylene (PP), aluminum, poly-vinyl chloride (PVC), others. The polypropylene (PP) segment held the largest market share of around 26.2% in 2020.This was because polypropylene is the fresh-food packaging material most widely used worldwide. The superior characteristics of polypropylene, such as resistance to humidity, gas and odor permeability and a higher water vapor barrier, make it suitable for fresh food packaging.

The application segment includes meat and seafood, fruits and vegetables, dairy products and others. The meat and seafood segment held the largest market share of around 36.8% in 2020 because of the changing eating habits and the meat and seafood nutritional value. The rising need for safe, fresh, and storable meat is anticipated to drive market growth. Consumer preferences for tested and packaged seafood and meat products are expected in the near future to fuel further growth of this segment.

Growing concerns over the amount of pesticides and other chemicals sprayed on the fruits and vegetables and the artificial ripening processes used by street vendors are projected to fuel the demand for the product. It is anticipated that the availability of affordable, sustainable and convenient packaging material such as paper, polyvinyl chloride, and aluminum would further fuel demand for the product. However, strict government regulations and rules on the raw material used for packaging material, can curb market growth.

