Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market is Anticipated to Reach a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028

The global food & beverage metal cans market is projected to reach USD 48.52 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028.

As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global food & beverage metal cans market is projected to grow from USD 24.4 billion in 2020 to USD 48.52 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia-Pacific market for food & beverage metal cans is projected to expand rapidly due to a rising economy with a broad customer base willing to spend on processed food & beverages.

Major players in the global food & beverage metal cans market are Alcoa Inc., Ball Corporation, Ardagh Group, CAN-PACK S.A., CPMC Holdings Limited, Crown Holdings, Inc, Silgan Holdings Inc., Kian Joo Group, Sonoco Products Co. and Toyo Seikan Kaisha Ltd.KG among others. Metal cans are used widely by the food and beverage packaging industry. The growing market for packaged food products across the globe has provided a significant boost to the global in recent years. Growing disposable incomes and changing habits are expected to have a positive impact on the global food & beverage metal cans market.

The material type segment is divided into2-piece cans, 3-piece cans. The 2-piece cans segment held the largest market share of around 58.5% in 2020.This was because they could provide simple and reliable packaging, and food products could be stored securely. To attach the can lids (top and bottom) and can body, a technique known as double seaming is used, ensuring the products are safe from external contamination. The application segment includes food and beverages. The beverages segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 10.4% over the forecast period. Shifts in customer preferences towards healthier beverages is boosting the metal cans demand throughout the forecast timeframe.

The material segment includes aluminum cans and steel cans. The aluminum cans segment held the largest market share of around 61.2% in 2020. This was because aluminum is used mainly as a raw material for the manufacture of metal cans. Aluminum is a cost-effective raw material utilized in the food & beverage industry that can modify the packaging with3D printing, coloring and embossing. The degree of internal pressure segment includes vacuum cans and pressurized cans. The pressurized cans segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is because they are widely used in the beverage industry. These are lightweight and reduce logistics expenses, which is why the food & beverage metal cans industry is moving ahead. These cans are ideal for packaging non-carbonated and carbonated beverages like wine, beer, fruit juices and energy drinks.

Factors such as the rising demand for canned food & beverages and ready-to-eat snacks across the globe are related to the growth of the food& beverage metal cans industry. However, high use of plastic for packaging because of lower cost may restrain the market growth.

