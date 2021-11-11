End-Of-Line Packaging Market To Surpass US$ 6.0 Billion By 2027 | Top Players Krones AG, IMA S.p.A, Festo Group
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The end-of-line packaging, also called e-packing, is a marketing strategy for companies involved in the transportation, logistics, and distribution of hazardous goods. The advantages of end-of-line packaging are numerous. A company can use this packaging to protect its finished product, to improve customer service, to save time, to improve cash flow, and to increase sales. As a result of global investments in research, development, and manufacturing, the global end-of-line packaging market is now the largest market in the packaging industry, and this market is expected to continue expanding at a rapid pace.
Growing adoption of automation in the packaging industry is expected to drive growth of the global end-of-line packaging market during the forecast period. Many packaging companies have started adopting robotics and automation, in order to streamline the business and enhance the efficiency of operations. Automation offers numerous advantages such as maintain efficiency, keeping employees safe, etc. For instance, in December 2019, Soft Robotics, a provider of innovative robotics, partnered with FANUC, an industrial robot maker, to boost the adoption of integrated soft robotic solutions that can be used in packaging, food processing, e-commerce supply chain, and goods manufacturing. Thus, these factors are expected to drive growth of the global end-of-line packaging market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing need to minimize workforce and production costs is expected to boost the global end-of-line packaging market growth over the forecast period.
However, high capital investment combined with major challenges related to ensuring automation performance aligns with consumer demand is expected to hamper the global end-of-line packaging market growth over the forecast period. Besides, rapid growth in food and beverage industry can present lucrative growth opportunities in the market. Among regions, Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the global end-of-line packaging market during the forecast period. This is owing to high demand for enhanced productivity, functionality, and safer handling across the region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to register a robust growth rate over the forecast period, owing to rising urbanization and industrialization in the region.
Key players operating in the global end-of-line packaging market are Bosch Packaging Technology Krones AG, DS Smith plc, Optima Packaging Group GmbH, Schneider Packaging Equipment, Pro Mach Inc., Gebo Cermex, Combi Packaging Systems LLC, IMA S.p.A., Standard-Knapp, and Festo Corporation.
For instance, in September 2019, Standard-Knapp (S-K), a U.S.-based company, partnered with EoL Packaging Experts, a Germany-based manufacturer of secondary packaging equipment, for end-of-line packaging solutions in the food and beverage industry.
Mr. Shah
For instance, in September 2019, Standard-Knapp (S-K), a U.S.-based company, partnered with EoL Packaging Experts, a Germany-based manufacturer of secondary packaging equipment, for end-of-line packaging solutions in the food and beverage industry.
