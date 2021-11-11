Data Center Interconnect Market is Anticipated to Reach a CAGR of 16.03% from 2021 to 2028

The global data center interconnect market is projected to reach USD 17.37 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.03%from 2021 to 2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global data center interconnect market is projected to grow from USD 5.08 billion in 2020 to USD 17.37 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.03% over the forecast period 2021-2028. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of optical interconnections in data centers and metro and long-haul networks are the key drivers for this region's growth. Digital technology and cloud computing are increasingly transforming the communications landscape of enterprises across China and driving the need for more scalable, flexible and effective DCI services.

Key players in the global data center interconnect market are ADAVA Optical Networking, Ciena Corporation, CISCO Systems, Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Limited, Digital Realty Trust, Equinix, Inc., Extreme Network, Fujitsu, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Infinera Corporation, Juniper Network Inc., Megaport, NOKIA Corporation, Pluribus Networks and RANOVUS Inc. among others. The market growth is fuelled by a number of factors, including growing emphasis on reducing high power usage and data center bandwidth requirements; increasing demand for disaster recovery, data backup, and business continuity solution; and accelerated shift to cloud based services.

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12568

The type segment is divided into product, software and services. The services segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 18.05% over the forecast period. This is because the DCI-related services such as managed services and professional services (integration and consulting, support, training, and maintenance) have resulted in the overall high-performance system allowing efficient processes, cross-area optimization, and intelligent networks contributing to robust DCI market adoption of these services. The application segment includes real-time disaster recovery and business continuity, shared data and resources/server high-availability clusters and workload (VM) and data (storage) mobility. Real-time disaster recovery and business continuity application held the largest market share of around 38.7% in 2020. DCI allows data transfer between backup and active data centers utilizing 3 interconnection modes: layer 3 IP interconnection, layer 2 interconnection and layer 1 optical transmission interconnection. Therefore DCI is commonly used for applications for the real-time recovery of disasters and for business continuity.

The end-user segment includes communication service providers, government, carrier neutral providers/internet content providers and enterprises. The enterprises segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 18.5% over the forecast period. Adoption of bring-your-own-application, bring-your-own-device, increased employee mobility and the introduction of big data impact potential demands and corporate DCI solutions requirements. These involve high-performance solutions, secure optical WDM solutions, and low latency solutions.

Big data, cloud computing and compelling economics of virtualization boost the global data center interconnect market. The growing need for disaster recovery and data backup are the factors which are projected to boost the growth of the data center interconnect market significantly.On the other hand, large initial investment is likely to curb the growth for data center interconnect market.

Click Here to Access Full Report Copy

Customization of the Report:

The customization of this report is available as per the client’s need. The report can be customized according to your requirements. We consistently update our research offerings to provide our clients with the latest trends in the market. For customization and to know more about this business report, please contact our sales team at sales@thebrainyinsights.com or +1-315-215-1633. Our sales executives will ensure that you can get a report that fulfills your requirements and suits your needs.

About Us

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us