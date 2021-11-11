How Network-as-a-Service Market driving down the cost ? | Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corp., NEC Corp., VMware, AT&T Inc.
Network-as-a-service (NaaS) refers to various services for network connectivity. Various advantages of NaaS over typical hardware-based networking are expected to aid in growth of the network-as-a-service market. In contrast with typical hardware-based networking, NaaS provides a platform for system integration. It is based on a software as a service model that enables providers of various IT solutions to directly interface with servers and operating systems.
In network-as-a service, the providers are enabled with advanced tools for managing large networks. They are also provided with storage management tools and advanced block management tools for managing heavy traffic on the network. Another major advantage is that it helps to provide real time support for various devices. This solution also helps to reduce deployment cost of the network. It enables the clients to install the network at their premises and provide the virtual network at any location.
Major players operating in the global Network-as-a-service market are:-
Cisco Systems Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., IBM Corp., NEC Corp., VMware, Aryaka Networks Inc., Alcatel Lucent, Brocade Communications Systems Inc., AT&T Inc., and Ciena Corporation
Market is segmented by component:-
Infrastructure
Technology Services
Market is segmented by Service type:-
LAN-as-a-service
WAN-as-a-service
Market is segmented by Application:-
Bandwidth on Demand (BoD)
Network Function Virtualization (NFV)
Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE)
Integrated network security-as-a-service
NaaS can be defined as an application that supports system-wide network connectivity and is supported by a user's computer, laptop, smart phone, tablet and the like. It provides the ability to directly interact with the underlying network hardware, thereby eliminating the need for TCP/IP or Java server for communication. Such advantages are expected to aid in growth of the network-as-a-service market.
Such advantages have also led to increasing launch of NaaS services in various markets. In April 2021, NetFoundry, a provider of cloud-native zero trust networking, partnered with Dialog Enterprise, the corporate solutions arm of Sri Lanka’s connectivity provider Dialog Axiata PLC, to launch Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) for its enterprise customers. Such launches aid in growth of the network-as-a-service market.
Mobile virtual network service (MVN), a comment of NaaS, is a form of network connectivity service, which enables data transfers between two or more devices in a fast and cost-efficient manner. The mobile virtual network service is facilitated by the use of Internet and IP networks. It is based on the principle of converged infrastructure, which is provided by different networking appliance and servers. The demand for MVN is high in the network-as-a-service market as it provides guaranteed scalability and flexibility to the clients, with low maintenance and support costs.
Major players in the network-as-a-service market focus on offering NaaS through an interface that is easily configurable and enables easy expansion or growth of the network. The most striking feature of this service is its mobility. It allows the network providers to deploy their own virtual network at any location. This facility is useful for expansion or for new setups. It also enables the network providers to make the best use of their time and money by saving considerable amount of fixed capital.
