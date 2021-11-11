Cosmetic Pencil and Pen Packaging Market is Anticipated to Reach a CAGR of 10.04% from 2021 to 2028

The global cosmetic pencil and pen packaging market is projected to reach USD 2960.73 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.04% from 2021 to 2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global cosmetic pencil and pen packaging market is projected to grow from USD 1312 million in 2020 to USD 2960.73million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.04% over the forecast period 2021-2028. The growing age-old demographic and their growing interest in looking younger is increasing the demand for cosmetic products. In addition, the launch of advance and environmentally friendly goods is expected to create demand over the projected period. Thereby, driving the global cosmetic pencil and pen packaging market growth.

Major players in the global cosmetic pencil and pen packaging market are A.W. Faber-Castell Cosmetics GmbH, Alovey Cosmetic Packaging Co., Ltd., Columbia Cosmetics Manufacturing Inc., Eugeng International Trade Co., Ltd., HCT Group, Intercos Spa and Schwan-STABILO Cosmetics GmbH & Co. KG among others. The dynamics of the global cosmetic pencil & pen packaging market will continue to be strongly influenced by increasing e-commerce revenues. Increasing 3D printing effect will remodel methods of packaging cosmetic pencils & pens, thus, driving the cosmetic pencil and pen packaging market growth.With more customers opting for quick, easy-to-apply cosmetics with flawless delivery, packaging solutions for eye and lip beauty items, also contouring and other uses are rapidly increasing.

The material type segment is divided into plastic, wood and metal.The plastic segment held the largest market share of around 38.8% in 2020.That is because the convenience and advantages of plastic packaging are mainly boost the global market for cosmetic pencil and pen packaging.The application segment includes eye, clean-up pencil, lip, cheek balm, concealer pencil, skin glossing pencil and sculpting pencil. The eye segment held the largest market share of around 36.8% in 2020. This has been due to product offerings, such as kajal& eyeliner, lip, eye shadow, and mascara. The eye is the key focus of the face to improve aesthetic appearance, which is the feature that supports segmental growth. It is further projected that the development of different items by leading manufacturers like multiple-eye shadow and kajal colors would accelerate the growth of this segment.

The ease of use fuels the market for cosmetic pencil & pen. Consumers want cosmetic items that are easy to use and can be easily applied by everyone. Cosmetic pencil and pen are among the most frequently incorporated cosmetic items typically used in lip makeup and eye makeup applications. On the other hand, the availability of alternatives such as gel and liquid goods is predicted to impede growth during the expected timeframe.

