At 5.7% CAGR, Cosmetic OEM/ODM Market size is Expected to Cross US$ 80.4 Mn by 2027, CMI
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cosmetic OEM/ODM Market Is Witnessing High Growth Owing To the Increasing Prevalence of Beauty Brands in the World
Cosmetic OEM/ODM Market Report, by Product Type (Color Cosmetics, Skin Care, Hair Care, and Fragrance), by Packaging Category (Lipstick Containers, Lip Gloss Containers & Tubes, Cosmetic Pen, Powder Dispensers, Cushion, Bottle With Cap, Bottle With Pump, Compact, Face Stick, Tube, Jar with Cap, Mascara Packaging, and Others), By Filling Technology (Airless Filling Technology, Aerosol Filling Technology, Cosmetic Jar Filling Technology, Liquid Filling Technology, Compact Powder Filling Technology, Mascara Filling Technology, Lipstick Filling Technology, Tube Filling Technology, Cosmetic Pencil Filling Technology, and Others), By End User (Independent Brands, Legacy Brands, And Private Label Brands), and by Region (North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027.
Market Overview:
A cosmetics OEM/ODM is a business that designs and makes a product, say, shoes, which are then licensed by another company for retail sale. These companies enable the company which owns the original design brand to make goods without ever needing to operate a manufacturing facility or even owning a plant. All production procedures are carried out in an automated manner from beginning to end. There are many advantages associated with working with an original design manufacturing manufacturer. For starters, it minimizes the costs involved in starting a new business - there is no need to spend a lot of money on equipment, manpower, space, etc. The cosmetics OEM/ODM manufacturer will supply the requisite tools and materials required to manufacture the product at a price that is agreeable to both parties. This also helps in cutting down the amount of time required to get things done as the manufacturer has all the necessary expertise and contacts. Also, once the manufacturer is established, there is very little or no expenditure involved in sourcing raw materials, installing machinery, etc.
Competitive Landscape:
Major players operating in the global cosmetics OEM/ODM market include Nihon Kolmar Co., Ltd., Picaso Cosmetic Laboratory Limited, Nox Bellow Cosmetics Co., Ltd., CosmoBeauty Co., Ltd., and Intercos Group.
Key Market Drivers:
The increasing prevalence of skincare brands in the world is expected to augment the growth of the global cosmetics OEM/ODM market. For instance, according to the Beauty Issue, currently, there are more than 25,000 skincare products in the world. Oftentimes, these cosmetics OEM/ODM manufacturers also act as resellers and distributors of these products to retailers, non-brand retailers, and government agencies. These original equipment manufacturers often contract with third-party service and support companies. Their role as third-party distributors and resellers allows them to keep a large part of the profit earned from the sale of the equipment while making available the service and support programs to these third-party parties. Moreover, increasing service launches by key market players is estimated to enhance the growth of the global cosmetics OEM/ODM market.
Covid-19 Impact Analysis:
Increasing COVID-19 cases in the world have impacted the growth of the global cosmetics OEM/ODM market significantly, owing to reduced manual and intellectual services in the production and the end-use sectors. Moreover, several lockdown measures and transport restrictions in many nations also affected the growth of the market.
Key Takeaways:
The size of the global cosmetics OEM/ODM market is assessed to increase at a CAGR of 6.2%, owing to the increasing usage of cosmetics and expansion of beauty brands in the world.
North America is expected to hold a major share of the global cosmetics OEM/ODM market, owing to the increasing prevalence of beauty brands in the region. For instance, according to the American Cosmetic Manufacturers Association, there are 103,644 beauty, cosmetic and fragrance stores in the United States, currently.
Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global cosmetics OEM/ODM market, owing to the increasing expansion of beauty brands in the region, along with high investments in the cosmetic industry.
