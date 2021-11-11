Recycled Textile Market is Anticipated to Reach a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period 2021-2028

The global recycled textile market is projected to reach USD 10.37 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global recycled textile market is projected to grow from USD 6.20 billion in 2020 to USD 10.37 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia Pacific region dominated the global recycled textile market and held the major market share of 45.65% in the year 2020. The growth is mainly due to increasing demand for recycled clothes in the countries such as China and India. In addition to this, the presence of a large number of recycling textile industries across the region, further boosting the growth of the market. Europe region is emerged as the fastest-growing region and growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. Increasing awareness about the environmental impact of textile wastage, driving the growth of the market in the European region.

Major players in the global recycled textile market are Khaloom, Chindi, Kishco Group, Anandi Enterprises, Usha Yarns Ltd., Renewcell AB, Hyosung TNC Co. Ltd., Martex Fiber, Otto Garne, and Leigh Fibers Inc. among others. The key players of global recycled textile market are majorly focusing on adoption of various strategies such as new product development, joint venture, collaboration, technological integration, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships to gain the significant market share in the industry. In January 2018, Leigh Fibers Inc. announced the plan to acquire the J.E. Herndon Company, a reprocessor of textile fibres and byproducts primarily connected to the cotton industry, to complements our overall product offerings and geographical expansion.

The type segment is divided into recycled cotton, recycled wool, recycled polyester, recycled nylon, and others. The recycled nylon segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.02% over the forecast period. The growth is mainly due to the nylon’s various properties, including high strength and high elasticity. Thus, the rising use of recycled nylon in various end-user industries driving the growth of the market. The textile waste type segment is divided into pre-consumer and post-consumer waste. The post-consumer waste accounted for the major market share and valued at USD 3.40 billion in the year 2020. Rising trend of fast fashion, where fashion trends changed in a very short period of time, boosting the growth of post-consumer segment.

The end-user segment includes apparel, industrial, home furnishings, non-woven, and others. The apparel segment accounted for the major market share and valued at USD 3.86 billion in the year 2020. Increased demand for personalized and low-cost apparels, primarily driving the growth of the market.

Global recycled textile market is witnessing a rapid growth owing to growing awareness about the harmful impact of textile waste on the environment. In addition to this, the rising demand for low-cost clothing in various countries, further boosting the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing technological innovation in the recycling equipment, also contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, many international brands started an initiative to collect the used clothes from the consumers, providing the growth opportunities in the market. However, the high cost of operations of textile recycling may hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

