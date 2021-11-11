Medical Device Coating Market Rising New Business Opportunities for Investors

Medical Device Coatings

MDCs are necessarily used in all medical devices to avoid infections, minimize the friction during procedures, and many more vital purposes.

Medical Device Coatings Market by Coating (Hydrophilic and Hydrophobic), Material (Metals [Silver, Titanium, and Others], Ceramics, and Polymers [Silicones, Parylene)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Medical Device Coatings Market by Coating (Hydrophilic and Hydrophobic), Material (Metals [Silver, Titanium, and Others], Ceramics, and Polymers [Silicones, Parylene, and Fluoropolymers {Polytetrafluroethylene (PTFE), Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF), and Others}]), and Device Type (General Surgery, Cardiovascular, Orthopedics, Dentistry, Neurology, Gynecology, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Medical device coatings (MDCs) are materials that offer surgeons, physicians, and healthcare professionals improved maneuverability required during surgical intervention. In addition, they reduce the trauma subjected to blood vessels during surgery and decrease thrombogenicity in patients. Orthopedic implants coated with medical coating are an ideal surface structure for safe, fast, and durable bone integration.

The metals MDC materials segment occupied the highest share in the MDC materials market in 2016, owing to their usage applicability and availability in medical & clinical settings. The hydrophobic coating segment witnessed the highest growth rate in 2016 and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

The major companies profiled in the report include Surmodics, Inc., Covalon Technologies Ltd., Royal DSM, Hydromer. Inc., Precision Coatings Co. Inc., AST Products Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Biocoat Inc., Specialty Coating Systems, Inc., and Harland Medical Systems, Inc.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Medical Device Coatings Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers Medical Device Coatings Market analysis from 2017 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Medical Device Coatings Market growth.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. TOP PLAYER POSITIONING (2016)

3.4. PATENTS ANALYSIS

3.4.1. Patent analysis by year (2010-2016)

3.4.2. Patent analysis by region

3.5. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.6. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Technological advancements associated with MDC systems

3.6.1.2. Availability of improved and error-free MDC systems

3.6.1.3. Dearth of skilled professionals

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Laboratory budget constraints affect the procurement of MDC systems

3.6.2.2. Complex operability of latest liquid handling systems

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Untapped potential of emerging markets

3.6.3.2. Development of miniaturized MDC systems

