Mobile Energy Storage Market: Flexible and Increased Power Generation to Boost the Market Demand

Mobile energy storage market opportunity analysis & industry forecast from 2021 to 2027. The global market segmented by type, application, and region

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Energy Storage Market Outlook – 2027

Mobile energy is based on mobile distributed generation technology. Energy can be stored, controlled, communicated, and hence is mobile. In addition, the further miniaturization and decentralization of power generation distribution, along with all-weather, high-efficiency supply is proliferating the growth of the mobile energy storage market. A mobile energy storage system provides much needed additional generation, grid support, and peak shifting services at a short notice, generally required seasonally or for the short periods. The energy storage systems are highly flexible and are available in both trailers mounted as well as standalone containers delivered by side loader.

The key players analyzed in the report include Tesla, China Aviation Lithium Battery, Power Edison, Tianneng Battery Group Co. Ltd., General Electric, RES Group, Fluence, MOBILE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., Bredenoord, ABB

COVID-19 scenario analysis

Mobile energy storage production is going to be more agile after the end of COVID-19.

Owing to the lockdown implemented across various countries, national and international transport have been hampered, which has significantly impacted the supply chain of mobile energy storage across the globe, thereby increasing the supply–demand gap.

Thus, insufficiency in raw material supply is expected to hamper the production rate of mobile energy storage, which negatively impacts the market growth.

However, this situation is expected to improve as government has started relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

The mobile energy storage systems are traditionally designed with robust electric connections at a single location, which is mounted on a container including a single grounding connection point. Moreover, it consists of a connection typically provided for an external generator to support off-grid applications. Among the key factors driving the growth of the global mobile energy storage market, the increasing requirement for the digitization of the power sector is the most dominant factor. Other factors such as the aging electricity grid infrastructure and the rise in use of smart grid services are contributing to the overall growth of the global mobile energy storage market. However, lack of awareness about the utility of mobile energy storage systems in the reduction of energy costs is acting as one of the major market restraints. In addition, the initial financing for the installation of mobile storage systems is likely to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The global mobile energy storage market trends are as follows:

Flexible and increased power generation to boost the demand

Increased integration of renewable energy is possible with the mobile energy storage systems as they enable a smarter, modular, and more resilient grid infrastructure through peak demand management. These mobile energy systems are flexible, modular, reliable, robust, and cost-effective electric capacity resources which help in providing a broader spectrum for electricity and related services. Moreover, mobile energy storage systems provide additional electricity generation during peak shifting. Rising awareness regarding energy conservation is estimated to boost the demand for global mobile energy storage systems during the forecast timeframe. Furthermore, surge in concerns regarding emissions of greenhouse gases and carbon dioxide globally have proliferated investments on the substantial generation of renewable energy.

Supply of electricity to remote areas to foster the growth

While the developing economies need to offer reliable access to electricity in remote areas, the traditional centralized grids lack the capability of providing cost-effective supply to basic electricity to underserved areas in a reasonable amount of time. Therefore, the concept of remote and distributed power systems come to the forefront, having the potential to supply electricity worldwide. Furthermore, the deployment of more mobile energy storage systems is anticipated to boost global market during the forecast period.

