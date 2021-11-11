Online Hyperlocal Services Market to rise at CAGR of 6% through 2025 - Report by Coherent Market Insights
Increase in Demand for Online Delivery Post Pandemic Boosts Online Hyperlocal Services Market GrowthPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
Hyperlocal services refer to the provision of goods or services based on the location of a user. This means that if you want to buy a car online in California but need it delivered in New Hampshire because that is not your local city, you will be able to make use of hyperlocal services. Thus, the latter will be able to provide a better and more efficient service for the user, as long as he is willing to look beyond his locality.
In a hyperlocal delivery business model, a company can become a hub for selling local and specialized goods or services. For example, if you are a real estate agent, you can set up a website with a listing of properties that are available for lease or sale. If someone searches for an apartment in New York City, you can place an ad on Craigslist and reach out to a wider audience than you would have normally. Using a real estate agent's website to advertise properties for sale can help you increase your revenues from leasing or outright selling properties.
Major players operating in the global online hyperlocal services market are:-
Delivery Hero AG, Instacart, Uber Technologies, Rocket Internet SE, Ibibo Group (redBus, goibibo, and ryde), Airtasker, ANI Technologies, AskForTask, Laurel & Wolf, PriceGrabber.com, Swiggy, and Taskbob.
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1202
Key Market Drivers:
Launch of new platforms is expected to propel growth of the global online hyperlocal services market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2021, Yemeksepeti, a Turkey-based subsidiary of Delivery Hero SE, launched Mahalle, a quick commerce platform for delivery of goods. The company also acquired Marketyo, an online shop platform for local supermarkets.
Moreover, launch of rapid delivery services is also expected to propel growth of the global online hyperlocal services market over the forecast period. For instance in August 2021, Google-backed on-demand service Dunzo launched Dunzo Daily in Bengaluru, India through which it will deliver essentials in 19 minutes.
Key Market Restraints:
Lower level of internet use in some emerging economies is expected to limit growth of the global online hyperlocal services market. For instance, in October 2019, Pew Research Center reported that Sub-Saharan Africa has a lower level of internet use than any other geographic region, ranging from a high of 59% in South Africa to a low of 25% in Tanzania.
Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Emergence of Covid-19 is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the online hyperlocal services market as the pandemic has more than doubled the demand for online delivery. Globally, as of 9:48am CEST, 30 August 2021, there have been 216,229,741 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,496,681 deaths, reported to WHO.
Key Takeaways
The online hyperlocal services market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period, owing to launch of new services. For instance, in July 2021, Uber partnered with FTD, LLC – a floral industry player, to offer on-demand flower delivery through Uber and Uber Eats in the U.S.
Among regions, Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the online hyperlocal services market, as major players in the market are keen on investing in the region. For instance, in May 2021, Delivery Hero SE announced plans to re-enter the German market under its brand foodpanda.
Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/1202
Raj Shah
Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.
+12067016702 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn