Hormone Replacement Therapy Market is Anticipated to Reach a CAGR of 11.29% during the forecast period 2021-2028

The global hormone replacement therapy market is expected to reach USD 46.21 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.29% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global hormone replacement therapy market is expected to grow from USD 19.86 billion in 2020 to USD 46.21 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.29% during the forecast period 2021-2028.The North America region dominated the global hormone replacement therapy market and valued at USD 10.26 billion in the year 2020. Increasing the usage of hormonal replacement therapy among women after menopause is one of the key boosting factors for the growth of the hormone replacement therapy market in North America. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period. Rise in the geriatric population in the countries such as Japan and South Korea, boosting the growth of the market. In addition to this, growing awareness about the hormone replacement therapy, further propelling the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.

Some of the key players in the global hormone replacement therapy market are Pfizer, Inc., Mylan Laboratories, Novartis, Eli Lilly, Abbott Laboratories, Novo Nordisk, Merck and Co., Bayer Healthcare, and Genentech among others. The key players are now concentrating on implementing strategies such as adopting new technology, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, alliances and partnerships to improve their market position in the global hormone replacement therapy industry. In May 2019, Novartis announced that the company received an approval Piqray (alpelisib, formerly BYL719) the first and only treatment specifically for the treatment of postmenopausal women, and men.

The type segment is divided into estrogen hormone replacement therapy, human growth hormone replacement therapy, thyroid hormone replacement therapy, testosterone hormone replacement therapy, and others. The estrogen hormone replacement therapy accounted for the major market share of 44.85% in the year 2020. Estrogen hormone replacement is one of the highly and commonly used therapy among the menopause women in the world. The route of administration segment classified into oral, parenteral, transdermal, and others.

The parental route of administration held the major market share of 39.67% in the year 2020. It is one of the most commonly used route of administration for the drug delivery. The disease type segment is classified into menopause, hypothyroidism, male hypogonadism, growth hormone deficiency, and others. Growth hormone deficiency segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period. The growth hormone deficiency is the disorder which occurs due to the absence of enough growth hormone in the body. This disorder is most commonly seen in the children and symptoms are short height, and decreased muscle mass and strength. Thus, rising use of hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency driving the growth of the market.

Global hormone replacement therapy market is witnessing a rapid growth from the past few years. Increasing demand for hormone replacement therapy to treat postmenopausal issues among women is one of the key contributing factors in the growth of the market. In addition to this, the rise in geriatric population with the hormonal imbalance, driving the demand for hormone replacement therapy. However, hormone replacement therapy has a higher risk to develop breast cancer among the women, which may limit the growth of the market over the forecast period.

