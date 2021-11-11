Iron Ore Pellets Market Size Is Set To Reach USD 94.76 Billion By 2027 Says Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Iron Ore Pellets Market Size – USD 63.89 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.5%, Market Trends – High demand from Steel Industry.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A high rate of industrialization, urbanization, and automobile manufacturing is expected to stimulate demand in the iron ore pellets market.

The global Iron Ore Pellets market is forecast to reach USD 94.76 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Iron ore pellets are the backbone of steel manufacturing companies and feed the blast furnaces and DRI mills inside the steel making process. The pellet industry is witnessing a structural change in the supply and demand situation, driven by a change in the iron and metals industry towards a more agreeable raw material. This trend is further reinforced by the rationalization of the Chinese metallurgical industry authorities in addition to the implementation of environmental controls to reduce manufacturing emissions near pig iron and sintering.

Increasing steel production around the world, and growing concerns about carbon, let alone the manufacture of steel, will develop the market in the future. The increase in demand for steel in the most crucial end industries will prove to be a driving force in the market for iron ore pellets over the forecast period. The international growth of the automotive and creative industries will create an opportunity to pellet manufacturers. The Middle East and Africa market will grow at a steady pace over the forecast period due to the increasing consumption of quality pellets in this region. The central countries, as well as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey, plans to expand their steel manufacturing centers for electric arc furnaces soon to create opportunities for capacity growth for manufacturers of iron ore pellets in the MEA region.

Get PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and business Intelligence @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3154

The COVID-19 impact:

Market growth is expected to be significantly disrupted due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019-20. Trade has stalled to prevent a further spread of the pandemic. China, where the pandemic started, accounts for more than 50% of world exports of steel and iron ore. Due to the reduced availability of suppliers, end-use industries such as construction and automotive suffer heavy losses. The cost of iron and steel products is expected to increase significantly, which will result in high production and usage costs in the above industries.

Top Key participants include Vale S.A., Samarco Mineração S.A., LKAB, Ferrexpo Plc, Cleveland Cliffs Inc., Severstal, Metso Corporation, Iron Ore Company of Canada Inc, Simec Group, and Jindal Saw Ltd., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The electric induction furnace segment will experience significant growth on schedule due to its increasing consumption in the Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific countries. Manufacturers based in these regions have plans to build the capacity of induction furnaces (IFs) for steel manufacturing.

Manufacturers from countries such as Iran, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and India, among others, have plans to develop new capacity for induction furnaces, which will further drive the growth of the iron ore pellet industry.

Based on the iron content, the magnetite segment will hold a significant share from 2016 to 2026. These ores contain more than 68 percent of iron and are considered to be higher-grade iron ore. Magnetite offers a cost-effective and environmentally friendly solution to steelmakers because it reduces production costs, improves productivity levels while generating a low carbon footprint.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the third-highest share of the overall market value of iron ore pellets within the time frame. This is due to the increase in steel production in China in recent years. India is also investing in the construction of infrastructure for iron pellets due to the increasing efforts of steelmakers to reduce the content of alumina generated at the manufacturing stage. The increase in steel consumption by end-users, notably the automobile, construction, consumer goods will further boost the regional share.

Download Report Summary Of Iron Ore Pellets Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/3154

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Iron Ore Pellets market on the basis of Type, Technology, End-Use Industry, and Region:

Type Outlook

Hematite

Magnetite

Technology Outlook

Electric Arc Furnace

Electric Induction Furnace

Blast Furnace

End-Use Industry Outlook

Steel Production

Iron-based Chemical Industries

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3154

Market Report includes major TOC points:

Iron Ore Pellets market Overview

Global Economic Impact on Industry

Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Iron Ore Pellets market Forecast

Conclusively, all aspects of the Iron Ore Pellets market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

Explore Reports and Data’s Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Carbon Fiber Composite Heating Element Market

Construction Chemicals Market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.