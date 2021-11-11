Topical Drug Delivery Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period 2021-2028

The global topical drug delivery market is expected to reach USD 158.76 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global topical drug delivery market is expected to grow from USD 100.64 billion in 2020 to USD 158.76 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The North America region accounted for the major market share of 42.45% in the year 2020. The growth is mainly attributed to the high prevalence of skin disorders in the U.S. country. The U.S. held the largest market share in the North America region, owing to the high adoption of topical drug delivery. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. Increasing awareness about the skin related problems among the countries such as India, China, South Korean, and Japan driving the growth of the market.

Major players in the global topical drug delivery market are Bausch Health Companies, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer AG, Crescita Therapeutics Inc., Novartis AG, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Cipla Ltd, and Mylan among others. The key players of global topical drug delivery market are majorly focusing on adoption of various strategies such as new product development, joint venture, collaboration, technological integration, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships to gain the significant market share in the industry. In August 2019, Bausch Health Companies Inc. announced that the company had received the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for DUOBRII (halobetasol propionate and tazarotene) Lotion, 0.01%/0.045%, for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults.

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12563

The type segment is divided into semi-solid formulation, solid formulation, liquid formulation, and transdermal products. The semi-solid formulation accounted for the largest market share of 55.65% in the year 2020. The semi-solid formation includes cream, ointment, lotion, and pastes. The growth is mainly due to faster drug release and increased patient acceptability. The route of administration segment includes skin, ophthalmic, rectal, vaginal, and nasal. The ophthalmic is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. Increasing various types of eye disorders has increased demand for ophthalmic drops. Thus increased demand for eye drops diving the growth of the market.

The end-user segment includes hospitals & private clinics, home care settings, and others. Home care setting is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. The increasing usage of topical drug delivery due to high convenience driving the growth of the market.

Increasing prevalence of skin disorders is one of the most key contributing factors for the growth of global topical drug delivery market. With the increasing incidences of eye and ear disorders, the demand is rising for the eye and ear drops, which results in the growth of topical drug delivery market. Furthermore, increasing spending on dermatology across the globe is likely to provide new growth opportunities. However, rising preference for the alternative mode for the drug delivery may hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Get Full Access to Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/topical-drug-delivery-market-12563

Customization of the Report:

The customization of this report is available as per the client’s need. The report can be customized according to your requirements. We consistently update our research offerings to provide our clients with the latest trends in the market. For customization and to know more about this business report, please contact our sales team at sales@thebrainyinsights.com or +1-315-215-1633. Our sales executives will ensure that you can get a report that fulfills your requirements and suits your needs.

About Us

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us