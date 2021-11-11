Smart Mirror Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period 2021-2028

The global smart mirror market is expected to reach USD 7.42 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global smart mirror market is expected to grow from USD 2.20 billion in 2020 to USD 7.42 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Europe region accounted for the major market share of 38.84% in the year 2020. The growth is mainly due to the increasing adoption of smart mirror technology in various sectors such as automotive, retail, and hospitality. The Europe region is the largest hub for the automotive industry in the countries including Germany, Italy, and the UK. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period. The rising awareness about the smart technologies among the consumers is one of the key factor propelling the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region. In addition to this, increasing IT infrastructure in countries such as India and China, further driving the growth of the market.

Major players in the global smart mirror market are Japan Display Inc., Samsung Electronics, Perseus Mirrors, Gentex, Magna International Inc., Electric Mirror, Seura, Ficosa, ALKE, Ad Notam, Dension, and Keonn among others. The key players of global smart mirror market are majorly focusing on adoption of various strategies such as new product development, joint venture, collaboration, technological integration, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships to gain the significant market share in the industry. In July 2018, Japan Display Inc. announced the launch of IoT mirror which can change to full size or the partial size and can control via voice command to provide the updates such time, date, weather condition, schedule etc.

The type segment is divided into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is accounted for the major market share of 55.26% in the year 2020. The high adoption of the hardware components such as display, sensors, touch screen, and cameras for the smart mirror technology, driving the growth of the market. The application segment classified into Automotive, Hospitality & Retail, Smart Homes, Healthcare, and others. The automotive segment dominated the global smart mirror market and valued at USD 1.43 billion in the year 2020. The growth is mainly due to the rising adoption of the smart mirror in the automotive industry. Increasing concern over the safety and security in the vehicle, boosting the adoption of smart mirrors in the automotive sector. Furthermore, rising demand for enhancement of overall driving experience in the vehicle also propelling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Global smart mirror market is witnessing a rapid growth owing to increasing demand for smart mirrors at the commercial places and offices. Rising adoption of the smart mirrors in the retail industry to enhance the consumer experience, boosting the growth of the market. In addition to this, increasing trend to integrate smart mirrors in the automobile to enhance the safety and security, further propelling the growth of the global smart mirror market. However, increasing security and data privacy concern as the smart mirrors track the personal information, could limit the growth of the market. Moreover, high prices of these smart mirror are too high, also hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

