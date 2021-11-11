Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Market worth US$ 4.7 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 14.0%
Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Market Is Estimated To Witness High Growth Owing To the Increasing Incidence of Cyber-Attacks in the WorldPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
Defending Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks is one of the most important objectives of the modern Information Technology Management Teams (ITM), as the rapid evolution of new technologies often results in unforeseen DDoS attacks that exceed normal Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection attacks. A DDoS is typically the result of an attacker attacking a server or network of computers. In many cases, the attackers use a bot or other program to send spoofed messages to other computers in a specific network, causing these computers to trip the overload protection of the victim server. By defending against this kind of attack, companies can reduce the severity of damage and the effect on their businesses. By properly planning and executing DDoS defenses, an IT manager can ensure that their company's data is not lost in the event of a DDoS. In addition, a successful defense may also allow the company to return to normal business operation sooner than expected, increasing employee productivity and reducing financial losses.
Competitive Landscape:
Major players operating in the global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection market are:-
Seceon, NSFOCUS, DOSarrest Internet Security, StackPath, Flowmon Networks, SiteLock, Sucuri, Verisign, Huawei Technologies, Fortinet, A10 Networks, Nexusguard, Link11, Cloudflare, Corero Network Security, Radware, Imperva, Akamai Technologies, and NETSCOUT.
Market is Segmented by Component:-
Services
Solutions
Market is Segmented by Security Type:-
Network Security
Application Security
Database Security
End-Point Security
Market is Segmented by Organization Size:-
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Key Market Drivers:
Increasing cyber security attacks on the application and network layer of enterprises is the main factor that is expected to augment the growth of the global distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection market. For instance, according to CSO Online, approximately 65,0000 attempts to attack smart and medium-size businesses take place in the United Kingdom every day, and among them around 4500 become successful. This equates to approximately 1.6 million of the total 5.7 million small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the region annually. Moreover, increasing usage of IoT devices across several sectors and the threat received from botnets are estimated to create propulsion in the market.
Covid-19 Impact Analysis
In 2020, during the highest peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the world, businesses were dealing with one more challenge other than the downward demand curve; cyber-attacks. Owing to the intensity of cyber-attacks in 2020, there was an increasing utilization of widespread botnet activity, and distributed denial of service (DDoS) weapons. In the same year, some of the world's largest DDoS attacks were recorded. For instance, according to Amazon reports, in June 2020 the company revealed a major DDoS attack on its public cloud that peaked at around 2.3 Tbps, which is almost twice the size of the previously recorded largest attack on the company's data. These factors impacted the growth of the global distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection market.
Key Takeaways
The size of the global distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection market was estimated at around US$ 2.4 billion in 2019, and ay a CAGR of 14.0% is projected to increase to US$ 4.7 billion by 2024, owing to the increasing incidence of cyber-attacks, along with the increasing prevalence of small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the world. For instance, according to National Action Plans on Business and Human Rights, there are around 400 million SMEs in the world, which are the backbone of the global economy.
North America is expected to hold a major share of the global distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection market, owing to the increasing incidence of cyber-attacks in the region. For instance, according to the U.S. National Cybersecurity Society (NCSS), in 2018 around 1257 data breaches happened in the region, which increased to 1473 in 2019.
The Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection market, owing to the increasing expansion of SMEs in the region. For instance, according to Evoma Business Centre, in India, the number of SMEs is estimated to be around 42.50 million, which includes both registered and unregistered businesses.
