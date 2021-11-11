Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period 2021-2028

The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is projected to reach USD 11.96 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is projected to grow from USD 7.62 billion in 2020 to USD 11.96 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Europe region emerged as the largest market for the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market and valued at USD 3.10 billion in 2020. The growth is mainly due to higher production of pharmaceutical products across the European region. In addition to this, the rising demand for flexible pharmaceutical packaging equipment for efficient packaging, further driving the growth of the market. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributed to the increasing production of generic pharmaceutical products in countries such as India and China. In addition to this, many global pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the implantation of manufacturing plant in the Asia Pacific region, due to advantages such as low cost of manufacturing, a large number of labour, and a large number of resources.

Romaco Holding, Bunge Limited, Uhlmann Group, Bausch + Ströbel, Korber AG, Marchesini Group, Vanguard Pharmaceuticals Equipment, I.M.A. IndustriaMacchineAutomaticheS.p.A., Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, and Coesia among others. The key players of global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market are majorly focusing on adoption of various strategies such as new product development, joint venture, collaboration, technological integration, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships to gain the significant market share in the industry. In August 2017, Uhlmann announced the partnership with the Surepharm Services, a specialist in the contract manufacturing of generic and branded formulations, to install the Uhlmann’s BEC 300, a combined blister and cartoning module, to streamline the productivity.

The equipment type segment is divided into solid packaging equipment, semi-solid packaging equipment, and liquid packaging equipment. The semi-solid packaging equipment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period. Increasing production of semi sold pharmaceutical products such as ointments, gels, lotion, and cream are driving the need for semi-solid packaging equipment. The packaging type segment is classified into primary packaging, secondary packaging, tertiary packaging, and labelling and serialization equipment. The primary packaging segment dominated the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market and valued at USD 4.59 billion in the year 2020. High adoption of primary packaging for pharmaceutical products for the easy handling and distribution, contributing to the growth of the market

The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is witnessing a rapid growth owing to increasing production of pharmaceutical products across the globe. In addition to this, rising production of generic medicines in developing countries, further boosting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growth in the contract manufacturing of pharmaceutical products propelling the demand for more pharmaceutical packaging equipment across the globe. However, increasing preference for the refurbished equipment may hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

