Global Rainwater Harvesting Market Research Report 2021, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, and Forecast by 2026

Rainwater Harvesting Market

IMARC Group expects the Global Rainwater Harvesting Market to reach a value of US$ 1,153 Million by 2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Rainwater Harvesting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global rainwater harvesting market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,153 Million by 2026. Rainwater harvesting (RWH) refers to the method of collecting and storing rainwater for future use. Rainwater can be collected from rooftops, roads, open grounds, natural water bodies, etc. An RWH system typically consists of a catchment to collect the rainwater and a conveyance system for transferring the water from the catchment to the storage tank. Moreover, the water is treated in the storage tank to remove pollutants, if any. This processed rainwater is later utilized for several purposes, including drinking, domestic purposes, irrigation, conservation of wetlands, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rainwater-harvesting-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

With the ever-increasing global population, the demand for clean and potable water is witnessing a significant rise, intensifying the pressure on natural water resources to provide an uninterrupted water supply. Owing to this, consumers are shifting towards rainwater harvesting practices to prevent the depletion of groundwater levels by reducing the dependency on groundwater sources. Furthermore, these systems are also gaining traction as the preferred means of harvesting water worldwide due to minimum maintenance, easy installation, the availability of a wide range of tank types and sizes, etc. Additionally, government bodies of numerous countries are initiating awareness campaigns to encourage the adoption of rainwater harvesting systems by offering incentives and tax relaxations. This will further continue to catalyze the global rainwater harvesting market growth in the coming years.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rainwater-harvesting-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Kinspan Group

• Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

• Graf Group

• WISY AG

• Innovative Water Solutions LLC

• D&D Ecotech Services

• Rain Harvesting Supplies, Inc.

• Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd

• Stormsaver

• Climate Inc

• Water Harvesters

• Heritage Tanks

Breakup by Harvesting Method:

• Above Ground

• Underground

Breakup by End-User:

• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Latest Market Research Reports by IMARC Group (2021-2026):

• Actuators Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/actuators-market

• Bioburden Testing Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bioburden-testing-market

• Electronic Design Automation Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electronic-design-automation-market

• Hard Seltzer Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hard-seltzer-market

• Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tuberculosis-diagnostics-market

• Sports Luggage Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sports-luggage-market

• Reclaimed Lumber Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/reclaimed-lumber-market

• Transparent Caching Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/transparent-caching-market

• Small and Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/small-medium-caliber-ammunition-market

• Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/veterinary-reference-laboratory-market

Also Read:

Vaccine Market Research Report

Green Cement Market Research Report

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise