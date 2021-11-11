Nonfat Milk Powder Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.59% from 2021 to 2028

The global nonfat milk powder market is estimated to reach USD 13.66 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.59% from 2021 to 2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global nonfat milk powder market is projected to grow from USD 8.16 billion in 2020 to USD 13.66 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.59% during the forecast period 2021-2028. Asia Pacific region accounted for the major market share of 38.56% in the year 2020. The growth is mainly due to high production and consumption of nonfat milk powder in the countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea. In addition to this, growth in the bakery and confectionary industry across the region, further driving the growth of the market. On the other hand, Europe region accounted for the prominent market share in the global nonfat milk powder market. The growth is mainly due to the presence of key manufacturers of nonfat milk powder in the region.

Some of the major companies in the global nonfat milk powder market are Hochdorf Holding AG, Amul, Nestle S.A., Bob's Red Mill, Mayfield Dairy Farms, Inc., All American Foods, Inc., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., The St. Albans Cooperative Creamery, Inc., Unilever, and DairyAmerica, Inc. among others. The key players are now concentrating on implementing strategies such as adopting new technology, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, alliances and partnerships to improve their market position in the global nonfat milk powder industry. For instance, in February 2020, Hochdorf Holding AG announced that it had sold its German milk plant to Ostmilch Handels GmBH to focus on other business. In November 2019, Nestle S.A. announced the launch of high-end milk powder products, Shu Chun, for Chinese family consumers.

The heat treatment segment is divided into high-heat nonfat milk powder, medium-heat nonfat milk powder, and low-heat nonfat milk powder. The low heat treatment nonfat milk powder segment dominated the market and valued at USD 5.11 billion in the year 2020. The low heat treatment is used for the production of nonfat milk powder which widely used in the application of bakery and cheese manufacturing.

The application segment includes confectionery & bakery, nutritional foods, prepared foods, dairy products and others. The confectionery & bakery application segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of nonfat milk powder in the confectionery & bakery applications is likely to drive the market in the upcoming years. The distribution channel segment includes online stores and offline stores. The offline segment further sub-segmented into supermarket, wholesalers, and retail stores. The offline segment is accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 6.95 billion in the year 2020. Many bakery and confectionery manufacturers buy nonfat milk powders in bulk quantities from the wholesalers, boosting the growth of offline channels.

Global nonfat milk powder market is witnessing a rapid growth owing to increasing awareness about the health benefit of nonfat milk powder. The factors such as better quality, less cost, longer shelf life, and lower shipping cost are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market. As it requires less cost and less shipping charges, the nonfat milk powder has become one of the great economic alternatives for the normal milk. The longer shelf life and easy availability is also propelling the growth of the nonfat milk powder market. However, the constant increase in the prices of the nonfat milk powder is one of the critical problems in the market.

