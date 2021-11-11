Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.39% during the forecast period 2021-2028

The global negative pressure wound therapy market is expected to reach USD 4.17 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.39% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global negative pressure wound therapy market is projected to grow from USD 1.91 billion in 2020 to USD 4.17 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.39% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The North America region accounted for the major market share of 38.56% in the year 2020. The growth is mainly due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases across the region. In addition to this, high healthcare expenditure and highly developed healthcare infrastructure are some of the other factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the availability of reimbursement policies for the negative pressure wound therapy in the U.S., further driving the growth of the market. The Asia Pacific region projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.02% over the forecast period. The growth is owing to increasing spending on healthcare across the region.

Major players in the global negative pressure wound therapy market are Devon Medical Products, Talley Group Limited, Cardinal Health, Inc., Acelity L.P. Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Mölnlycke Health Care, Medela, ConvaTec, Inc., and Smith+Nephew among others. The key players of global negative pressure wound therapy market are majorly focusing on adoption of various strategies such as new product development, joint venture, collaboration, technological integration, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships to gain the significant market share in the industry. In July 2019, 3M announced the acquisition of Acelity L.P. Inc. (Acelity) to become the leading provider of vacuum dressing products.

The product type segment is divided into conventional NPWT devices, disposable NPWT devices, and NPWT accessories. The conventional NPWT devices are accounted for the major market share of 71.23% in the year 2020. This is mainly due to the high prices of these devices, which contributes to the revenue of the market. These devices are generally used in hospitals for negative pressure wound therapy. The type segment includes diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, burn wounds, and others. The diabetic foot ulcers segment dominated the market and valued at USD 892.52 million in the year 2020. Growing prevalence of the number of diabetic cases across the globe is one of the significant driving factors for the growth of the market. The end-use segment classified into hospital, homecare, and others. The hospital segment accounted for the major market share of 70.26% in the year 2020. Hospitals are the largest end-users of conventional negative pressure wound therapy market.

Global negative pressure wound therapy market is witnessing a rapid growth owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe. Chronic diseases have a direct impact on the wound healing process and slow down the natural process of wound healing, which is driving the growth of the market. In addition to this, increasing demand for advanced wound care therapy is one of the key primary factor driving the growth of the market. However, complications while using the therapy could hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

