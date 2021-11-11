Irrigation Automation Market is Growing at a Healthy CAGR of 23.90% during the forecast period 2021-2028

The global irrigation automation market is expected to reach USD 9.02 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 23.90% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global irrigation automation market is expected to grow from USD 1.56 billion in 2020 to USD 9.02 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 23.90% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia Pacific region accounted for the major market share of 50.56% in the year 2020. The growth is mainly due to increasing water scarcity and lack of rainfall across the Asia Pacific region. Many countries of the Asia Pacific region are primarily dependent on agriculture, which is projected to provide the various growth opportunities for the market in upcoming years. On the Other hand, South America region projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.8% over the forecast period. Increasing integration of advanced technologies in the agriculture field in the region, driving the growth of the market.

Major players in the global irrigation automation market are Rain Bird, Jain Irrigation Systems, Nelson Irrigation, Hunter Industries, Netafim, Rubicon Water, The Toro Company, Weathermatic, Valmont Industries Inc., Lindsay Corporation, and Galcon among others. The key players of global irrigation automation market are majorly focusing on adoption of various strategies such as new product development, joint venture, collaboration, technological integration, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships to gain the significant market share in the industry. In September 2018, Jain Irrigation, Inc. announced the acquisition of ETwater, innovator of intelligent irrigation technology and in the vanguard for creation of the smart irrigation controller, to expand their water management technology product offering.

The system segment is divided into automatic and semi-automatic. The automatic system type segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.5% over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of fully automatic irrigation system is likely to drive the growth of the automatic system. The irrigation type segment includes sprinkler irrigation, drip irrigation, and surface irrigation. The drip irrigation system accounted for the major market share and valued at USD 934 million in the year 2020. The drip irrigation system extends the watering time for the crops and prevents the run off the nutrients and soil erosion. The automation type segment includes time-based, volume-based, real-time based, and computer-based control system. The time-based segment dominated the global irrigation automation market and held the market share and valued at USD 872.01 million in the year 2020. The time based automated irrigation provides the user to control the irrigation process on the basis of time.

The end use segment classified into agricultural, open fields, greenhouses, non-agricultural, golf course, lawns, and sports grounds. Agriculture field accounted for the major market share and valued at USD 1.09 billion in the year 2020. The growth is mainly due to the high rate of implementation of irrigation automation in the agriculture field to optimize the water, fertilizer, and other resources.

The global irrigation automation market is witnessing the rapid growth from the past few years, due to the rising adoption of an automated and semi-automated irrigation system in the agriculture and non-agriculture field. In addition to this, the integration of rapid technologies in the irrigation system, further boosting the growth of the market. However, the high initial cost required for the implementation of automated irrigation may limit the growth of the market over the forecast period.

