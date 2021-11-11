Emerging Media Brand, FemFounder Announces Launch of FemFounder Podcast for Female Entrepreneurs on December 20th
Combining the best of lifestyle and business, the FemFounder brand evolves beyond a newsletter and blogSCARSDALE, NEW YORK, USA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The emerging media company, FemFounder launches its first podcast on December 20, 2021. The podcast will focus on delivering the best in fashion, beauty, wellness, and business. Each week, FemFounder will release a short 15-minute episode on various topics, including:
· How to build a digital marketing funnel that actually converts
· Simple ways female entrepreneurs can get media coverage for their startups
· Tech every female entrepreneur needs to have
· Wellness and healthy living tips
· Ways to start an online business in 2022
Created by publicist and media maven Kristin Marquet, the FemFounder podcast delivers advice, tips, and recommendations in an upbeat voice. The podcast is for female entrepreneurs who want to be in the know without the hassles of listening to hundreds of podcasts. Its unique approach to lifestyle and business coverage will set FemFounder apart from every other podcast in the market.
“As someone who has worked in media and PR my entire professional career, I listen to dozens of podcasts per week, and read an endless number of websites and newspapers daily,” says founder and editor-in-chief Kristin Marquet. “However, I have always wished there was one single place I could go to get the best in fashion, beauty, wellness, and business. With the launch of our podcast, listeners will be able to get their daily dose of fashion, beauty, wellness, and business in one place.”
Launched by publicist and media expert Kristin Marquet, FemFounder.co is an emerging women’s lifestyle digital resource that delivers editorial and audio content for women who want to know about the latest and hottest happenings in fashion, beauty, wellness, and business. Content is free. For more information, please visit FemFounder.co.
